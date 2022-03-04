JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

ESIC UDC Admit Card 2022 to Release on This Date: Exam on 19 March

ESIC UDC Admit Card 2022 shall be released soon by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Check Exam Date, Admit Card Date, Steps to Download Here.

Created On: Mar 4, 2022 16:53 IST
ESIC UDC Admit Card 2022
ESIC UDC Admit Card 2022 (Soon): Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will soon upload the admit card of the online Phase 1 exam, to be held on 19 March 2022, for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC). Hence, ESIC Admit Card is expected in the second or third week of March 2022 on esic.nic.in.

ESIC UDC Admit Card Link

We will provide you ESIC UDC Admit Card Link as soon it release on the official website of ESIC. Candidates would be able to download the admit card with help of their registration number and password which was allotted to the candidates at the time of registration.

Meanwhile, you can check the steps to download ESIC Admit Card and Other Details below:

ESIC UDC Notification Date 28 December 2021
ESIC UDC Registration Dates 15 January to 15 February 2022
ESIC UDC Vacancy 1769
ESIC UDC Exam Date 19 March 2022
ESIC UDC Admit Card Date Second or Third week of March 2022
ESIC UDC Result Date To be announced

How to Download ESIC UDC Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of ESIC -  and then visit ‘Recruitment’ Section
  2. Click on the admit card link flashing on the homepage
  3. Enter your details
  4. Download ESIC UDC Admit Card

Other than this, ESIC Stenographer Phase 1 Mains Exam will be held on the next day of the UDC Exam i.e. 20 March 2022 (Sunday). However, the date for ESIC MTS Exam is yet to release,

ESIC UDC Exam Notice Download

ESIC UDC Recruitment Notification Download

FAQ

How to Download ESIC UDC Admit Card 2022 ?

The admit card can be download from the official website of ESIC, once available.

What is ESIC UDC Exam Date ?

19 March 2022

What is ESIC UDC Admit Card Date ?

2nd or 3rd week of March 2022
