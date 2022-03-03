ESIC Exam Date 2022 for UDC, Steno Released: Admit Card Soon @esic.nic.in

ESIC Exam Date for UDC and Stenographer has been announced by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)at esic.nic.in. Candidates can check the dates and admit card details below.

ESIC Exam Date 2022: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), on03 March 2022, has announced the exam dates for the post of UDC and Stenographer on its official website. As per the official notice, ESIC UDC Exam for Phase 1 will be held on 19 March 2022 (Saturday) whereas ESIC Stenographer Exam for Phase 1 Mains on 20 March 2022 (Sunday),

ESIC UDC Admit Card and ESIC Steno Admit Card

The corporation will soon upload the admit card for both posts on its official website. The candidates who have applied for ESIC Recruitment 2022 are advised to keep an eye on the official website for ESIC Admit Card Link.

The Official Notice Reads, “Accordingly, PWD candidates appearing in the above examination are advised that in case they need the assistance of Scribe, they have the discretion of (1) Opting for their Own Scribe or (2) they can make a request (through email/telephone/written application/personal visit) to the ESIC Regional Office of the State in which their Exam. Center is situated for providing Scribe by 15.03.2022. Candidates can also make a request via email/telephone at jd-rectt@esic.nic.in/Tel. No. 011-23219513 for providing Scribe by 15.03.2022.”

The addresses and email ids of the concerned Regional Directors are available in PDF below:

ESIC Exam Date Notice

There will be 100 questions related to General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension in ESIC UDC Paper 1 Exam and 25 questions in each section. The marks of the exam are 200. The candidates will be given 1 hour to complete the test.

ESIC Steno Paper 1 Mains will have 200 questions of 200 marks in 3 parts i.e. English Language & Comprehension, Reasoning Ability and General Awareness.

ESIC Syllabus for UDC MTS and Stenographer

It is to be noted that, ESIC MTS Exam Date shall also be announced soon on the official website of ESIC. We will update you with all the latest updates regarding the exam on our page.