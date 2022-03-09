ESIC Admit Card 2022 for UDC and Stenographer (Out): Download @esic.nic.in, Check Direct Link

ESIC Admit Card 2022 has been released by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation for UDC and Steno is available at esic.nic.in Check Link, How to Download and Other Details.

ESIC Admit Card 2022: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), on 09 March 2022, has activated the admit card link for ESIC UDC Phase 1 exam and ESIC Stenographer Exam for Phase 1 Mains Exam. The said exam will be conducted on 19 March 2022 and 20 March 2022 respectively across India. Applicants should download ESIC UDC Admit Card and ESIC Steno Admit Card right away from ESIC website or through ESIC Admit Card Link given below:

Apart from the download link, the candidate can also check the steps to download the admit card, exam pattern, and other details here in this article.

Important Notes for the ESIC Exam 2022

You are required to paste a recent recognizable photograph on the admit card preferably the same as provided during registration. Carry your ESIC Call Letter with Photo Identity Proof and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

How to Download ESIC Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of ESIC - esic.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Click here to download Call Letters for Phase - I Examinations for the post of UDC and Stenographer in ESIC’

Step 3: Provide your registration details such as registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' button

Step 5: Download ESIC UDC/Steno Admit Card 2022

ESIC Exam Pattern 2022

ESIC UDC Exam Pattern

Total Number of Questions - 100

Marks - 2 marks for each question i.e. 200

Subjects - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Each section will have 25 questions of 50 marks

Time - 1 hour

Negative Marking - 0/25 marks per wrong answer

ESIC UDC Prelims Exam is qualifying in nature so the marks obtained in this exam will not be considered for the Final Selection.

ESIC Steno Exam Pattern

Subject No of Questions and Marks Time English Language & Comprehension 100 Questions of 100 Marks 70 min Reasoning Ability 50 Questions of 50 Marks 35 min General Awareness 50 Questions of 50 Marks 25 min Total 200 Questions of 200 Marks 2 hours and 10 min

ESIC Selection Process

ESIC UDC Exam 2022: Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam.

ESIC Steno Exam 2022: The candidates who are shortlisted in the Main Examination will be required to appear in the

Skill Test of Stenography.

ESIC had published the notification for recruitment of 4000+ Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno.), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the month of December 2021. Online applications were invited till 15 February 2022.