TS TET 2022 Notification (Released): Apply Online at tstet.cgg.gov.in, Check Exam Date and Other Details Here

Created On: Mar 25, 2022 10:05 IST
TS TET 2022 Notification: Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) details notification released  on the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in. Earlier Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has released the short notification regarding the TS TET 2022.

 The Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) exam will be conducted on 12 June 2022.  All those  candidates willing to apply for Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) can  check the short notice available on the official website- tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria for TS-TET-2022 Notification: 
Candidats should havepossession of the minimum qualifications prescribed for a teacher for I to V classes (Paper-I) and VI to VIII classes (Paper-II). 
The candidates who are pursuing final year of any of the Teacher Education Courses recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be, and / or the Language Pandit Training Courses can also appear for the TS-TET-2022.

Important dates of TS-TET-2022

  • Download of TS-TET-2022 Notification: 25.03.2022 onwards
  • Online Payment of Exam Fee: 26.03.2022 to 11.04.2022
  • Online submission of application: 26.03.2022 to 12.04.2022
  • Downloading of Hall Tickets: 06.06.2022 onwards
  • Date of Examination: 12.06.2022
  • Declaration of Results: 27.06.2022

Candidates willing to apply for Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 should note that  the online application form for the Telangana TET 2022 is going to take place on 26th March 2022 and it will last till the 12th April 2022.


TS TET 2022 Notification: PDF



Candidates can submit the online application for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022)  through the link available on the  official website-tstet.cgg.gov.in.
It is noted that Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has started this drive to recruit Teachers in the state through the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022). Department of School Education, Government of Telangana will conduct the written exam for the same on 12 June 2022. 

You can get the details Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) notification on the official website which will provide you details including eligibility criteria, vacancies, age limit, salary and others. 

How to Apply TS TET 2022 Notification:
Candidates can submit their applications online from 26.03.2022 to 12.04.2022 through
website: https://tstet.cgg.gov.in.

FAQ

What is the Validity period of TET Certificate / Marks Memo?

The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.

When the written exam for TS-TET-2022 will be conducted?

Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) will be conducted on 12 June 2022 in all the 33 Districts of the State.

What is the Important dates for TS-TET-2022?

Online Payment of Exam Fee: 26.03.2022 to 11.04.2022 Online submission of application: 26.03.2022 to 12.04.2022 Downloading of Hall Tickets: 06.06.2022 onwards Date of Examination: 12.06.2022 Declaration of Results: 27.06.2022
