FCI AG 3 Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Category 3 Call Letter @recruitmentfci.in

FCI AG 3 Admit Card 2022: Food Corporation of India uploaded the FCI Exam Admit Card on its official website i.e. recruitmentfci.in. Candidates can check the details here,

FCI AG 3 Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on its official website i.e. recruitmentfci.in. The admit card is available for the posts under category 3 and Phase 1 the exam will be held from 01 January to 29 January 2023. The exam will be held for the post of Assistant Grade 3 (AG 3), Junior Engineer (JE), Typist, and Stenographer Grade 2 (Steno Grade II). The candidates can download FCI Admit Card by visiting the website of the concerned zone.

FCI AG 3 Admit Card Link is also provided in this article below. The candidates need to provide their registration and other details in this article below.

FCI Exam for AG-III(General/Depot/Accounts/ Technical/Hindi), JE, and Steno will be conducted on 01 January 2023, 07 January 2023, 14 January 2023, 21 January 2023 and 29 January 2023. Students can check the exact date and time on their admit card.

How to Download FCI AG 3 Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the FCI - recruitmentfci.in

Step 2: Go to 'Current Recruitment'

Step 3: This will open a new link 'https://www.recruitmentfci.in'

Step 4: Visit 'Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III dated 03.09.2022'

Step 5: Click on 'To download Call Letter of Phase-I online recruitment examination for Cat-III posts, click here.'

Step 6: Provide your registration number and date of birth

Step 7: Download FCI Category 3 Admit Card 2022

FCI AG 3 Phase 1 Exam Pattern

The candidates can check the exam pattern below:

Number of Questions - 100

Total Marks - 100

Subjects - English Language, Reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude, General Studies comprising of History, Geography, Economy, General Science upto Class 8th level. (20 questions), and Current Affairs (5 Questions)

Time - Each subject will be given 15 mins to complete the test

Negative Marking - 1/4th of marks will be deducted for each wrong answer

FCI is conducting the exam for filling up 5000 vacancies in FCI Depots and Offices spread all over the Country for Non Executive Posts under Category 3.