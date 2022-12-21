FCI AG 3 Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Category 3 Call Letter @recruitmentfci.in

FCI AG 3 Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on its official website i.e. recruitmentfci.in. The admit card is available for the posts under category 3 and Phase 1 the exam will be held from 01 January to 29 January 2023. The exam will be held for the post of Assistant Grade 3 (AG 3), Junior Engineer (JE), Typist, and Stenographer Grade 2 (Steno Grade II). The candidates can download FCI Admit Card by visiting the website of the concerned zone.
FCI AG 3 Admit Card Link is also provided in this article below. The candidates need to provide their registration and other details in this article below.
FCI AG 3 Admit Card Download Link
FCI Exam for AG-III(General/Depot/Accounts/ Technical/Hindi), JE, and Steno will be conducted on 01 January 2023, 07 January 2023, 14 January 2023, 21 January 2023 and 29 January 2023. Students can check the exact date and time on their admit card.
How to Download FCI AG 3 Admit Card 2022 ?
Step 1: Visit the official website of the FCI - recruitmentfci.in
Step 2: Go to 'Current Recruitment'
Step 3: This will open a new link 'https://www.recruitmentfci.in'
Step 4: Visit 'Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III dated 03.09.2022'
Step 5: Click on 'To download Call Letter of Phase-I online recruitment examination for Cat-III posts, click here.'
Step 6: Provide your registration number and date of birth
Step 7: Download FCI Category 3 Admit Card 2022
FCI AG 3 Phase 1 Exam Pattern
The candidates can check the exam pattern below:
- Number of Questions - 100
- Total Marks - 100
- Subjects - English Language, Reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude, General Studies comprising of History, Geography, Economy, General Science upto Class 8th level. (20 questions), and Current Affairs (5 Questions)
- Time - Each subject will be given 15 mins to complete the test
- Negative Marking - 1/4th of marks will be deducted for each wrong answer
FCI is conducting the exam for filling up 5000 vacancies in FCI Depots and Offices spread all over the Country for Non Executive Posts under Category 3.