FCI Final Result 2020 out for Steno, Typist Posts @fci.gov.in, Document Verification for AG & JE Commencing from 16 July

FCI Final Result 2020: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released final results of Steno and Typist Posts of all regions. All those who appeared in the FCI Phase 2 Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 01/2019 can check zone wise FCI Result 2020 on the official website of FCI.i.e.fci.gov.in.

FCI Phase 2 Exam 2020 was held on 27 July 2019 & AG, JE Third document verification will be held from 16 to 18 July 2020. All appeared candidates can check their result & DV dates in the provided table.

The final result list for Typist and Steno is available at fci.gov.in and candidates can directly check their result by clicking on the provided link of results.

On the other hand, the corporation is going to conduct document verification for AG and JE Posts which were postponed due to COVID-19. Candidates can now check the revised schedule of document verification along with the select list on the official website of FCI.

All those candidates who are eligible to appear in the AG and JE Document Verification Round are advised to download the call letter from FCI official website under Current Recruitment Section and report to the respective venue along with original as well as required photocopies of documents mentioned in the Call Letter.

The candidates are also advised to follow Social Distancing norms prescribed by the Govt. of India/State Govt. and as advised by the FCI Officers/Officials at the respective Document Verification Venues. The candidates are advised in their own interest to wear Masks and carry gloves, sanitizers etc. to avoid untoward incidence.

Those candidates who have not appeared in Document Verification scheduled from 25 February 2020 to 28 February 2020 and have not received any communication regarding the same, and whose names are not appearing in the attached list are advised to contact the concerned authority of the office immediately. Candidates can check Zone Wise FCI Document Verification DV 2020 Select List in the provided table.

The corporation will recruit around 4103 vacancies of JE, Typist, Asst Gr-II (AG II), Asst Gr III (AG III) & Steno in various departments. The online procedure for FCI Recruitment 2020 was started on 28 February 2019. Candidates can check result and DV dates in the provided table.