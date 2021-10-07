Festive Bonus to Railway Employees: Govt approves 78 days' wage as bonus

Union Cabinet has approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2020-21 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees. Check details here.

In a bid to provide extra colour with the Dusshera and the festive season, Union Cabinet has approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2020-21 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees. The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the decision which will benefit about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees.

The financial implication of payment of 78 days' PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs.1984.73 crore. Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/ Puja holidays. The decision of the Cabinet shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well.

It is noted that earlier employees were supposed to get 72 days' wage as a bonus, but this time Cabinet has decided to give 78 days' wage as a bonus. Certainly the move will boost the morale of the employee to perform better.

It is noted that the PLB amount of 78 days' wages were paid for the financial years from 2010-11 to 2019-20. For the year 2020-21 also PLB amount equivalent to 78 days' wages will be paid which is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the Railways.

Needless to say, Railways were the first departmental undertaking of the Government of India wherein the concept of PLB was introduced in the year 1979-80.

The PLB Scheme for the Railways came into force from the year 1979-80 and was evolved in consultation with the two recognized Federations namely, All India Railwaymen's Federation and National Federation of Indian Railwaymen and with the approval of the Cabinet. The scheme envisages a review every three years.