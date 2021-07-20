Forests: Our Lifeline - Chapter 17: Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF)

Chapter 17 (Forests: Our Lifeline) of Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Download now & prepare for CBSE Class 7 Science exam in academic session 2021-22. It is one of the most important chapters of the CBSE Class 7th Science NCERT textbook & many essential questions are framed from this chapter.
Important topics of this chapter:
⇒ Canopy
⇒ Crown
⇒ Decomposers
⇒ Seed dispersal
⇒ Soil erosion
⇒ Understorey
⇒ Deforestation
⇒ Humus
⇒ Regeneration
Important points of this chapter:
⇒ We get various products from the forests surrounding us.
⇒ Forest is a system comprising various plants, animals & microorganisms.
⇒ In a forest, trees form the uppermost layer, followed by shrubs.
⇒ The herbs form the lowest layer of vegetation.
⇒ Different layers of vegetation provide food and shelter for animals, birds & insects.
⇒ The various components of the forest are interdependent on one another.
⇒ The forest keeps on growing and changing & can regenerate.
⇒ In the forest, there is an interaction between soil, water, air & living organisms.
⇒ Forests protect the soil from erosion.
⇒ Soil helps forests to grow & regenerate.
⇒ Forests are the lifeline for forest-dwelling communities.
⇒ Forests influence climate, water cycle & air quality.
Some important questions:
⇒ Explain how animals dwelling in the forest help it grow & regenerate.
⇒ Explain how forests prevent floods.
⇒ What are decomposers? Name any 2 of them. What do they do in the forest?
⇒ Explain the role of forests in maintaining the balance between oxygen & carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
⇒ Explain why there is no waste in a forest.
⇒ List five products we get from forests?
