Chapter 17 (Forests: Our Lifeline) of Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Download now & prepare for CBSE Class 7 Science exam in academic session 2021-22. It is one of the most important chapters of the CBSE Class 7th Science NCERT textbook & many essential questions are framed from this chapter.

Download Forests: Our Lifeline - Chapter 17: Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF)

Snapshot from Chapter 17 of Class 7 Science NCERT Textbook:

Important topics of this chapter:

⇒ Canopy

⇒ Crown

⇒ Decomposers

⇒ Seed dispersal

⇒ Soil erosion

⇒ Understorey

⇒ Deforestation

⇒ Humus

⇒ Regeneration

Important points of this chapter:

⇒ We get various products from the forests surrounding us.

⇒ Forest is a system comprising various plants, animals & microorganisms.

⇒ In a forest, trees form the uppermost layer, followed by shrubs.

⇒ The herbs form the lowest layer of vegetation.

⇒ Different layers of vegetation provide food and shelter for animals, birds & insects.

⇒ The various components of the forest are interdependent on one another.

⇒ The forest keeps on growing and changing & can regenerate.

⇒ In the forest, there is an interaction between soil, water, air & living organisms.

⇒ Forests protect the soil from erosion.

⇒ Soil helps forests to grow & regenerate.

⇒ Forests are the lifeline for forest-dwelling communities.

⇒ Forests influence climate, water cycle & air quality.

Some important questions:

⇒ Explain how animals dwelling in the forest help it grow & regenerate.

⇒ Explain how forests prevent floods.

⇒ What are decomposers? Name any 2 of them. What do they do in the forest?

⇒ Explain the role of forests in maintaining the balance between oxygen & carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

⇒ Explain why there is no waste in a forest.

⇒ List five products we get from forests?

Download NCERT Book (PDF) Class 7 Science Forests: Our Lifeline