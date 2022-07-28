FSSAI CBT Schedule 2022 (Released) for Assistant Manager and Others @fssai.gov.in, Download PDF

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the schedule for the posts of Assistant Manager and other on its official website- fssai.gov.in. Download PDF here.

FSSAI CBT Schedule 2022: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the tentative schedule of CBT Stage-2 exam for the various posts including Assistant Manager, Central Food Safety Officer, Technical Officer and others on its official website. FSSAI is set to conduct the CBT Stage-2 exam for the above posts from 23 September 2022 onward. Candidates applied successfully for these posts advertised vide DR-04/2022 can download the FSSAI CBT Schedule 2022 from the official website - fssai.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, written exam for the above posts will be held from on 23-24 September 2022. Exam for the post of Assistant Manager (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation) will be held on 23 September 2022 in shift I from 8.30 to 11.30. Exam for Assistant Manager (Social Work/Psychology/Labour and Social Welfare/Library Science) and Assistant Manager IT will be held on 23 September 2022 in Shift I.

Exam for Central Food Safety Officer and Technical Officer will be held on 24 September 2022.

