GATE 2021: Exam Dates Announced By IIT Bombay; 2 New Subjects Introduced, 3rd Year Students Can Also Appear - Check Details

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). GATE 2021 will be conducted from February 5th to 7th and February 12th to 13th. The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e., from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

GATE 2021: Eligibility Criteria Changed

Students in the third year of the undergraduate courses are also eligible to appear for GATE 2021. According to the official statement of IIT Bombay, “Eligibility criteria to appear for GATE-2021 is relaxed from the minimum 10+2+4 (ongoing) to minimum 10+2+3 (ongoing), enabling even those in the third year of their undergraduate studies to appear for the examination, thus providing an additional opportunity to candidates to improve their performance to secure better career options,”.

GATE 2021: 2 New Subjects Introduced

Two new subjects, "Environmental Science and Engineering (ES)" and "Humanities and Social Science (XS)", have been introduced and now there are a total of 27 subjects (earlier it was 25). It will provide new opportunities for many students. According to a statement by IIT Bombay, “Two new subjects are also being introduced starting this year, environmental science and engineering and humanities and social sciences. Candidates will also have the option of appearing for two subjects this year onwards,”. More details will be available shortly on the official website (GATE 2021) gate.iitb.ac.in. Candidates planning to appear for GATE 2021 can now plan their studies accordingly.

According to the ongoing exam pattern of GATE, 65 questions (Multiple Choice Question & Numerical Based questions) are asked in the computer-based online exam. Candidates get 3 hours to attempt all the questions in the exam. There is a negative marking for giving wrong answers in case of Multiple Choice Questions. Candidates can visit the official website for complete details.