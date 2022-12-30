GATE 2023 Admit Card: Release Date Download Hall Ticket Link & Exam

IIT Kanpur will be releasing the GATE 2023 Admit Card on the official website soon. According to the given schedule, the GATE 2023 Admit Card will be made available on January 3, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the GATE 2023 entrance exam can check here the details related to the GATE 2023 Admit Card

GATE 2023 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be releasing the GATE 2023 Admit Card on January 3, 2023. The admit card will be made available on the official website of GATE 2023. All those candidates who have applied for the GATE 2023 exams can visit the official website of GATE 2023 to download the admit card. Candidates must note that only those students who have completed their GATE 2023 Registration and Application Process will be provided with the admit card for the entrance exam.

GATE 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. To download the GATE 2023 Admit Card candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link given.

The GATE 2023 Exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The admit card is a mandatory document that needs to be provided at the exam centre along with other valid id proof documents. Candidates when downloading the GATE 2023 Admit Card must make sure that they cross-check all the details in the admit card.

GATE 2023 Admit Card Schedule

Events GATE 2023 Date GATE 2023 Admit Card Release Date January 3, 2023 GATE 2023 Exam Date February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Release of GATE 2023 Answer Key February 21, 2023 Declaration of GATE 2023 Result March 16, 2023

How to Download GATE 2023 Admit Card

GATE 2023 Admit Card will be declared on the official website of IIT Kanpur. Candidates are required to login using the GATE 2023 Login ID and Password in order to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Admit Card Link

Step 3: Enter the GATE 2023 Enrollment Number and Password in the link given

Step 4: The GATE 2023 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the GATE 2023 Admit Card for further reference

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule

The GATE 2023 Examinations are scheduled to be conducted in February 2023. Candidates who have applied for the exams can check the complete examination schedule here.

Date (Day) Time (IST) Saturday, 4th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) Sunday, 5th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) 02:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) Saturday, 11th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) Sunday, 12th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) 02:30 am to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)

GATE 2023 Admit Card Details

Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 exams must mandatorily carry with them their GATE 2023 Admit Card. When downloading the GATE 2023 Admit Card candidates are required to make sure that they check through all the given details in the admit card. The GATE 2023 Admit Card will consist of the following details.

Candidate’s Name.

Registration number.

GATE 2023 paper code.

Examination centre code.

Name and address of the exam centre.

Date and day of the exam.

Examination Timings.

Candidate’s Photograph and Signature.

Signature of GATE organizing chairman.

Examination Day Instructions.

What After Downloading GATE 2023 Admit Card

After candidates download the GATE 2023 Admit Card, students are advised to keep a copy of the admit card safe with them until the admission procedure is completed. The GATE 2023 Admit Card will be asked for during the admission process along with the other required documents and certificates. Candidates are advised to cross-check all the details, especially the exam centre details and the subject combination applied for.

GATE 2023 Exam Day Instructions - Documents to Carry

When appearing for the GATE 2023 Exams, along with the admit card students are also required to carry with them a valid photo id proof. The list of ID’s approved is provided below.