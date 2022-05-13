Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Gauhati High Court Interview Schedule 2022 (Out) for Computer Assistant Post @ghcrecruitment.in, Download PDF

Gauhati High Court has released the Interviewschedule for the Computer Assistant post on its official website-ghcrecruitment.in. Download PDF.

Created On: May 13, 2022 10:25 IST
Modified On: May 13, 2022 10:32 IST
Gauhati High Court CA Interview Schedule 2022
Gauhati High Court CA Interview Schedule 2022

Gauhati High Court Computer Assistant Interview Schedule 2022: Gauhati High Court has released the Interview/ Viva-voce schedule for the Computer Assistant post. The Interview/ Viva-voce for the Computer Assistant for the Principal Seat and Law Research Institute of the Gauhati High Court will be held from 06 June 2022 onwards. 


All those candidates who have qualified successfully in the written exam for  Computer Assistant post can download Interview/ Viva-voce schedule from the official website-ghcrecruitment.in.


As per the short notice released, Gauhati High Court  has decided to conduct the Interview/ Viva-voce schedule for the Computer Assistant post from 06 to 08 June 2022. The roll number wise complete interview schedule is available on the official website for the qualified candidates. 

It is noted that Gauhati High Court has conducted the written exam in objective and multiple choice modes for the Computer Assistant post on 03 April 2022. Based on the performance in the written exam, candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round as per the selection process for the same. 

Candidates qualified for the interview round should note that they will have to bring al the relevant testimonials as mentioned in the notification during the interview. You can download the Gauhati High Court Computer Assistant Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to  Download Gauhati High Court Computer Assistant Interview Schedule 2022

  1. Visit the official website of Gauhati High Court -ghcrecruitment.in.
  2. Go to the Recruitment Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link Notification dated 10/05/2022 regarding result of Written Examination and schedule of interview/ viva-voce in connection with direct recruitment of Computer Assistant for the Principal Seat and Law Research Institute of the Gauhati High Court on the home page.
  4. You will redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the notice.
  5. Download and save the same for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download Gauhati High Court Computer Assistant Interview Schedule 2022

 

Take Free Online ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT ARO 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Related Stories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.