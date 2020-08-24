GMDC Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 70 Mine Sirdar & Junior Overman Posts under GMRICS

GMDC GMRICS Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (GMDC), Gujarat Mineral Research & Industrial Consultancy Society (GMRICS) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Mine Sirdar & Junior Overman on its official website gmdcltd.com. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website on or before 10 September 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application: 10 September 2020

GMDC GMRICS Vacancy Details

Mine Sirdar - 50 Posts

Junior Overman - 20 Posts

Salary:

Mine Sirdar - Rs.20000

Junior Overman - Rs.38000

Eligibility Criteria for Mine Sirdar & Junior Overman Posts

Educational Qualification:

Mine Sirdar - Candidate Should have Mine Sirdar/ Overman/ II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad.

Junior Overman - Candidate Should have Overman/ II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad

Age Limit for Mine Sirdar & Junior Overman Posts:

Maximum Age 45 years (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

How to Apply for the GMDC Mine Sirdar & Junior Overman Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send self-certified Xerox copy of the necessary documents by post to Gujarat Mineral Research & Industrial Consultancy Society "KhanijBhavan", 132 Ft. ring road, University Ground, Vastrapur, Ahmedabad-380 052 and the candidate can send application along with Xerox copy of Statutory Certificate to GMRICS@gmdcltd.com. The last date of application is 10 September 2020.

Application Form

GMDC Mine Sirdar Recruitment Notification

GMDC Jr Overman Recruitment Notification