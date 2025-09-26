GJU Result 2025 OUT at gjust.ac.in: Download Guru Jambheshwar University UG and PG Result PDF

GJU Result 2025 OUT: Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology has recently released the results for various UG and PG courses like Bachelor of Science (Hons.) Mathematics, Bachelor Of Arts, Bachelor Of Science (Non Medical), Bachelor Of Science (Medical With Biotechnology), Bachelor Of Education, Bachelor Of Science (Medical), B.A.LLB. (Hons) 5-Year Integrated Course, and Bachelor Of Arts (Mass Communication). Guru Jambheshwar University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- gjust.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their gjust.ac.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Guru Jambheshwar University result 2025 by their roll number and name.

GJUST Results 2025

As per the latest update, Guru Jambheshwar University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Guru Jambheshwar University results 2025 on the official website of the University- gjust.ac.in.