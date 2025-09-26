GJU Result 2025 OUT at gjust.ac.in: Download Guru Jambheshwar University UG and PG Result PDF

GJU Result 2025 OUT: Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology has recently released the results for various UG and PG courses like Bachelor of Science (Hons.) Mathematics, Bachelor Of Arts, Bachelor Of Science (Non Medical), Bachelor Of Science (Medical With Biotechnology), Bachelor Of Education, Bachelor Of Science (Medical), B.A.LLB. (Hons) 5-Year Integrated Course, and Bachelor Of Arts (Mass Communication). Guru Jambheshwar University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- gjust.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their gjust.ac.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Guru Jambheshwar University result 2025 by their roll number and name.
GJUST Results 2025
As per the latest update, Guru Jambheshwar University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Guru Jambheshwar University results 2025 on the official website of the University- gjust.ac.in.
|
Guru Jambheshwar University Result Download Link
How to Download Guru Jambheshwar University Result 2025.
Candidates can check their various semester results for UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BEd, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the GJU result PDF 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website- gjust.ac.in.
Step 2: Select ‘Examinations’ option given on menu bar and click on ‘Results’
Step 3: Select your course and click on it.
Step 4: Select your examination and click on it.
Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download GJU Result PDF
Check here the direct link for GJU Results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
Bachelor Of Science (Hons.) Mathematics Semester IV May 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor Of Arts Semester IV May 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor Of Science (Non Medical) Semester IV May 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor Of Science (Medical With Biotechnology) Semester IV May 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor Of Education II Year Jun 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor Of Science (Medical) Semester IV May 2025
|Click here
|
B.A.LLB. (Hons) 5-Year Integrated Course Semester VI May 2025
|Click here
|
B.A.LLB. (Hons) 5-Year Integrated Course Semester IV May 2025
|Click here
|
B.A.LLB. (Hons) 5-Year Integrated Course Semester II May 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor Of Arts (Mass Communication) Semester II May 2025
|Click here
Guru Jambheshwar University: Highlights
Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology is located in Hisar, Haryana. It was established in the year 1995. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
GJU offers UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in various departments like department of science, department of engineering, department of commerce & management, department of pharmacy.
|
Guru Jambheshwar University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Guru Jambheshwar University
|
Established
|
1995
|
Location
|
Hisar, Haryana
|
GJU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
