GNM Result 2023 Telangana Released at dme.telangana.gov.in: Download TS 1st 2nd 3rd Year Result Here

GNM Result Telangana 2023: Office of the Director of Medical Education announced the result of the General Nursing and Midwifery Regular Examinations held in the month of December 2022 for 1st year, 2nd year and 3rd year. Students can download TS GNM Result from this page. The direct link to download TS GNM Result is available in this article below.

if a candidate desires re-counting in any paper, they are requested to submit their applications of the candidates along with a photocopy of Hall Ticket, downloaded Marks memo and mentioning the subject of recounting duly enclosing original Challan of Rs.500/- per each paper under relevant Head of account in which examination fee is being paid. Such applications are allowed from 29 May to 02 June 2023.

The recounting result will be declared on 12 June 2023 at 5. 00 PM. If any clarifications are required in this regard should contact at DME office on or before 02 June 2023.

Name of the Exam Body Directorate Of Medical Education Course General Nursing and Midwifery Year 1st, 2nd & 3rd Duration of the Exam 180 Minutes Timing 09:00 am to 12:00 noon 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm Mode of Exam Offline

How to Download TS GNM Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the Office of the Director of Medical Education

Step 2: Click on ‘Click here for GNM Regular exam results December 2022’

Step 3: Go to ‘First Year NR-2’ or ‘Second Year NR-2’ or Third Year NR-2’

Step 4: Provide your details

Step 5: Download TS GNM Result 2023