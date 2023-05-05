Goa Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: HSSC Result Tomorrow at gbshse.in for Arts, Commerce, Science, VOC and Toppers List

Goa HSSC Result 2023: GBSHSE will announce the class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce tomorrow online at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. Check latest updates, toppers list and other information here

Goa Board 12th Result 2023: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released result date and time for the release of class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result. The GBSHSE HSSC result will be announced on May 6, 2023, at 4:30 PM. Over 19,000 students are awaiting the announcement of Goa Board HSSC result 2023 for term 2. Students can download their marksheet online at gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net.

As per the notice released, the results for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational will be declared at the press conference to be conducted by the Board at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. The HSSC exam was conducted by the Board in two terms: term 1 was conducted from November 10 to 25, 2022 and term 2 was held from March 15 to 31, 2023. This year a total of 19,802 students have appeared for the exam out of which 9,930 are boys and 9,872 are girls.



Check Latest Updates on Goa Board 12th Result 2023 Here!

What login credential is required to check Goa HSSC Result 2023?

Students have to use their seat number to check and download GBSHSE class 12th result marksheet. However, this information is based on last year's update. They have to visit the official websites: gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net to check their marks.

Updated as on May 5, 2023 at 1:29 PM

What details will be mentioned o n Goa board 12th result 2023 marksheet?

As per the last year’s updates, it is expected that the following information will be provided on the Goa HSSC result marksheet 2023:

Name of student

Seat Number

Father's name

Subject-wise marks secured

Grades

Qualifying status

Updated as on May 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM

Check Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Grading System

In the result marksheet of Goa class 12th, students are also given grades. Those securing 90% and above will come under grade A. Check the table below for complete information:



Marks Grade Remarks 90% and above A Outstanding 80-89% B Excellent 70-79% C Very Good 60-69% D Good 50-59% E Average 40-49% F Being Average 30-29% G Fair

Updated as on May 5, 2023 at 1:13 PM

How To Download Goa HSSC Result 2023?

To download their class 12th Goa board result for Arts, Science and Commerce, students have to go through the steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Goa Board HSSC result link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter seat number and submit details

Step 5: The marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Save and download it for future references

Updated as on May 5, 2023 at 12.55 PM

Goa 12 Board Exam 2023 Result Date and Time

GBSHSE will declare the Goa Board 12th class result 2023 tomorrow on 6 May on the official websites: gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. Check official notice pdf below:

Updated as on May 5, 2023 at 12.37 PM