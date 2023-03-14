    Goa HSSC Term-wise Exam To Be Discontinued From 2023-24, GBSHSE 12th Term 2 To Begin Tomorrow

    Goa HSSC Exam Updates: From next academic year, GBSHSE  will not conduct term-wise Goa HSSC board exams. There will be only one Goa HSSC exam to be held in April/March 2024. This year, GBSHSE 12th exams will begin from tomorrow. Check number of students appearing for Goa 12th Arts, Science and Commerce streams here 

    Updated: Mar 14, 2023 14:15 IST
    Goa HSSC Term-wise Exam To Be Discontinued From 2023-24
    Goa HSSC Term-wise Exam To Be Discontinued From 2023-24

    Goa HSSC Exam Updates: As per the notice released, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced that there will be no term wise Goa HSSC exam from next academic year 2023- 24. Single Goa Board 12th exam will be held in April/March 2024. The Goa HSSC press release can be downloaded from the official website - gbshse.in. 

    During the COVID-19 pandemic, many state boards followed term wise board exam patterns. However, in 2022-23 most of the state boards discontinued the Goa HSSC term-wise exam except Himachal Pradesh, Goa and a few more boards. This year, Goa HSSC term 2 public exams 2023 will be conducted from March 15 to 31. 

    Goa Board To Go Back To GBSHSE HSSC Single Exam from 2023- 24

    As per the press release, from next academic year 2023-24, there will be only one exam to be held in April/March. Goa HSSC term-wise exam will be discontinued. This year, no separate Goa Board 12 marksheet will be issued for term 1 and 2 exams. As per the notice, Goa HSSC board exam 2023 for term 2 will be held at 20 exam centres across the states.  

    Check Goa HSSC Press Release - Here 

    Goa HSSC 2023 Stream-Wise Statistics for Term 2 

    In term 2, a total of 19807 students will be appearing for the exam to be held from tomorrow. They can check below the table to know the stream-wise number of students appearing for the Goa Board 12 exams - 

    Streams 

    Boys 

    Girls 

    Total

    Arts 

    1701

    3365

    5066

    Science 

    2531

    2850

    5381

    Commerce

    3297

    2782

    6079

    Vocational

    2403

    878

    3281

    Total

    9932

    9875

    19807

    Goa HSSC Result 2023 

    The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa HSSC result date 2023. As the board exam is being held in two-terms, the GBSHSE board will announce the Goa 12th result 2023 based on the performance of the students in term 1 and 2 exams. Also, no separate Goa board marksheet 2023 will be released for terms 1 and 2. 

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Application Correction Window Closes Today, Know How to Make Changes Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification