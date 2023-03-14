Goa HSSC Term-wise Exam To Be Discontinued From 2023-24, GBSHSE 12th Term 2 To Begin Tomorrow

Goa HSSC Exam Updates: As per the notice released, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced that there will be no term wise Goa HSSC exam from next academic year 2023- 24. Single Goa Board 12th exam will be held in April/March 2024. The Goa HSSC press release can be downloaded from the official website - gbshse.in.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many state boards followed term wise board exam patterns. However, in 2022-23 most of the state boards discontinued the Goa HSSC term-wise exam except Himachal Pradesh, Goa and a few more boards. This year, Goa HSSC term 2 public exams 2023 will be conducted from March 15 to 31.

Goa Board To Go Back To GBSHSE HSSC Single Exam from 2023- 24

As per the press release, from next academic year 2023-24, there will be only one exam to be held in April/March. Goa HSSC term-wise exam will be discontinued. This year, no separate Goa Board 12 marksheet will be issued for term 1 and 2 exams. As per the notice, Goa HSSC board exam 2023 for term 2 will be held at 20 exam centres across the states.

Goa HSSC 2023 Stream-Wise Statistics for Term 2

In term 2, a total of 19807 students will be appearing for the exam to be held from tomorrow. They can check below the table to know the stream-wise number of students appearing for the Goa Board 12 exams -

Streams Boys Girls Total Arts 1701 3365 5066 Science 2531 2850 5381 Commerce 3297 2782 6079 Vocational 2403 878 3281 Total 9932 9875 19807

Goa HSSC Result 2023

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa HSSC result date 2023. As the board exam is being held in two-terms, the GBSHSE board will announce the Goa 12th result 2023 based on the performance of the students in term 1 and 2 exams. Also, no separate Goa board marksheet 2023 will be released for terms 1 and 2.

