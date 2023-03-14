    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Application Correction Window Closes Today, Know How to Make Changes Here

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window today, March 14, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have already registered for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examinations and have not made the changes yet in their application form can do the same by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    According to the official notification, candidates can make the required changes in their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 application form latest by March 14 till 9 pm. As per the recent updates, no corrections in the particulars will be entertained by the National Testing Agency under any circumstances. Additionally, students can make the online payment of the additional fee (wherever applicable) upto 11.50 pm.

    How to Make Corrections in JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Form?

    Students who are wishing to make the required changes in their application form can go through the steps mentioned below.

    Step 1: Visit National Testing Agency's official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on the Candidate Activity tab visible on the screen

    Step 3: Now, click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application tab available on the window

    Step 4: The new window of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration will open 

    Step 5: Login using all the required details as mentioned in the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Form

    Step 6: Now, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Form and then click on the submit button

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2

    According to the information bulletin, National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit cards on its official website. As per the recent updates, the JEE Main 2023 session 2 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. 

