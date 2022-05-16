Goa Board 12th Result 2022: As per the latest update, Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the term 1 result for Goa HSSC in online mode. This time, the board has sent the result to the school authorities, therefore, students will have to contact their respective schools to get Goa Board 12th result 2022. The Term 1 exams were held from December to 12th January 2022. As per reports, nearly 15,000 students were awaiting for term 1 GBSHSE HSSC results. It is expected that Goa Board 12th term 2 result will be out by June 2022.

Updated as on 16/05/2022 at 10.27 AM

Goa Board 12th Result 2022: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be releasing the Goa board HSSC results 2022 by May on the official website - gbshse.info and gbshse.gov.in. The board will be releasing the results for the class 12 students streamwise. Candidates who have appeared for the HSSC exams in the various streams can check the results here.

To check the Goa board class 12 results 2022 for the Science, Arts and Commerce streams, students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 registration number in the result link given. Candidates can also check the class 12 Goa board results 2022 through the direct link which will be given here. Candidates are advised to watch this space for further details on the results.

GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Highlights

Board name Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Exam name Goa Board HSSC exam 2022 Result name Goa HSSC Result 2022 Goa Class result date (Term 1) 16th May 2022 Goa Board result website 2022 gbshse.gov.in Mode of result Online

Goa Board 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education releases the class 12 results 2022 on the official website of the board. As per a tentative schedule followed, the Goa board term 2 results for class 12 is expected by June 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule below.

Events Dates Goa Board HSSCexam date term 1 December 8, 2021 to January 6, 2022 Term 1 Goa 12th result date 16th May 2022 (OUT) Goa Board 12th Term 2 exam date April 5 to April 26, 2022 April 5 to April 23, 2022 Goa HSSC term 2 result date June 2022

How To Check Goa HSSC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Goa 12th Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Goa board. To check the Goa board class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream results 2022, students are required to visit the official website of Goa board and enter the class 12 registration number in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the class 12 results.

Step 1st : Visit the official website of GBSHSE i.e., gbshse.gov.in

Step 2nd : Click on the Goa Board class 12 Result link provided

Step 3rd : Enter the seat number or name as mentioned in the admit card in the login window.

Step 4th : Click on “Get Results” to view your Goa Board 12th Result 2022.

Step 5th: Download the result and save it for further reference. Students can also take a print out of the result.

Goa Board 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

In order to make the process of checking the Goa board 12th class results 2022 a little bit easier, we have provided below reference images along with the steps to be followed by the students to check the results.

Step 1st: Visit the Goa Board official website

Step 2nd: Click on the Result Section

Step 3rd: Click on HSSC link

Step 4th: Enter the details in the login link provided

Step 5th: Download and print the Goa Board 12th results for further reference

How To Check GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from checking the Goa Class 12 results 2022 for the various streams through the link provided on the official website, candidates can also check the GBSHSE class 12 results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the class 12 results via SMS.

Step 1st : Open the Message window on the phone

Step 2nd : GOA12<Space>SEAT NUMBER

Step 3rd: Send to 56263/ 58888/5676750/ 54242

What details will be mentioned in Goa Board class 12 Result 2022?

The Goa Class 12 results 2022 for the various streams will include the complete details of the students along with their qualifying status and the marks secured. Candidates when checking the results are advised to make sure to cross check all the details.

Name of student

Stream name

Subject details

Seat Number

Father's name

Subject-wise marks obtained

Grades

Qualifying status

GBSHSE 12th Result Statistics

Goa board class 12 results 2022 for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream will be declared on the official website of Goa Board. Along with declaring the Goa board class 12 results 2022, students will be provided with the complete statistics of the students who have appeared for the exams. Candidates can check the performance of the students in the previous year below.

Goa Board 12th Result Statistics - Previous Year

Particulars Statistics Students registered 18,195 Students appeared 18,085 Overall Pass Percentage 99.40% Girls pass percentage 99.74% Boys pass percentage 99.05%

Goa 12th Result Statistics - Stream wise

Streams Pass percentage Arts - Commerce 99.66% Science 99.68% Vocation 99.51%

What After the Announcement of Goa board HSSC Result 2022?

After the Goa board class 12 results 2022 are declared on the official website, students who have qualified the exams will be able to apply for further admissions. The board will be releasing the original marksheets of the students for further admission purposes.

Goa board will also be conducting the class 12 re-checking and re-evaluation and the compartmental exams for the students. Those students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for totalling mistakes and those who want to improve their class 12 scores are required to apply for the same through the link provided here.

GBSHSE 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Goa Board class 12 re-checking and scrutiny is conducted for the students who want to get their individual answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes. The applications for the scrutiny of the answer sheets will be provided on the official website of the board shortly after the results are announced on the official website. Students are required to fill in the applications and submit the application form based on the number of answer sheets given for evaluation.

The results of Goa board class 12 scrutiny will be announced by the officials on the official website of the board soon after the scrutiny is conducted so that students can continue with their admission procedure.

Goa Board class 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Goa board conducts the compartmental exams for students who were unable to secure the required marks in the examinations in the first examinations. The compartment exams for Goa board class 12 students will be conducted shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

The applications for the compartmental exams will be available on the official website of the board. Candidates who want to appear for the compartmental exams are required to complete the online applications after which the admit card will be released for the students. The results of the Goa board class 12 compartmental exams will be announced soon after the results are declared on the official website.

GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 - Toppers

Goa board class 12 results for the science, commerce and arts stream will be announced on the official website. Soon after the results are declared on the official website, the board officials will be releasing the list of students who have topped the examinations in the various streams. Since the board did not conduct the exams in the previous year, the list of previous year toppers is not available.

About GBSHSE HSSC School Examination Board (BSEB)

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) was established in 1975 through the Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act of 1975. The Board is responsible for conducting the HSSC examinations and the declaration of the examination results. The GBSHSE also conducts supplementary or compartmental examinations for the students who failed to clear the Goa Board Examination 2021 and is also responsible for the declaration of the result too.

The board issued the original certificates of the students who have qualified the class 12 board exams through the schools which are mandatory for the further admissions.