GBSHSE Result 2022 (Term 1- Declared): Know Goa 10th and 12th 12th Result Date, How to Check Here

Goa Board Results 2022: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Goa Board Term 1 SSC and HSSC Results 2022. As per the information provided on the official website, the Class 10 and 12 Goa Board Results for Term 1 has been announced on the institution login. Candidates who have taken the GBSHSE 10th and 12th Term 1 Examninations can get their results through their respective schools.

The Goard Board Term 2 Examination Results for class 10 and 12 is expected to be announced by June 2022. Since the Goa Board exams were conducted in two terms, the Term 2 results which will also incorporate the Term 1 Scores will be considered as the final results. Students can keep visiting this page for regular updates on the declaration of the Goa Board Results 2022.

Updated as on May 16, 2022 @ 10:17 AM

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)will be announcing the Goa class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 by May on the official website- gbshse.info and gbshse.gov.in. Students who have taken the Goa Board class 10 and 12 exams can visit the official website of the board for further details on the declaration of the results. This year the board conducted the Goa Board 10th and 12th exams in two terms.

To check the Goa Board results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Goa Board class 10/12 registration number in the result link provided. Students must also note that a direct link for them to check the GBSHSE SSC/ HSSC Results 2022 will also be provided on this page. The link will be made live once the results are declared on the official website.

Goa Board Result 2022 Highlights

Board name Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Exam name Goa Board exam 2022 Result name Goa SSC Result 2022/ Goa Board HSSC exam 2022 Goa Class result date May 2022 Goa Board result website 2022 gbshse.gov.in Mode of result Online

Goa Board Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10th and 12th

Goa Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be released on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check the Goa Board 10th and 12th exam results by clicking on the result link available on the official website. Since the board conducted the exams in two terms, candidates can check the complete schedule here.

Events Dates Goa Board HSSC exam date term 1 December 8, 2021 to January 6, 2022 Term 1 Goa 10th and 12th result date May 16, 2022 (OUT) Goa Board 10th and 12th Term 2 exam date April 5 to April 26, 2022 April 5 to April 23, 2022 Goa SSC/ HSSC term 2 result date May 2022

How To Check Goa SSC HSSC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Goa Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be declared on the official website. To check the Goa class 10 and 12 results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the Goa Board results 2022.

Step 1st : Visit the official website of GBSHSE i.e., gbshse.gov.in

Step 2nd : Click on Goa Board 10th, 12th result link provided

Step 3rd : Enter the seat number or name as mentioned in the admit card in the login window.

Step 4th : Click on “Get Results” to view your Goa Board Result 2022.

Step 5th : Download the result and save it for further reference. Students can also take a print out of the result.

Goa Board 10th 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

To make the process of checking the Goa Board 10th and 12th exam results a little easier we have provided below reference images of the GBSHSE Result window. Candidates can refer to the result window provided to check the results.

Step 1st: Visit the Goa Board official website

Step 2nd: Click on the Goa Booard 10th, 12th Result Section

Step 3rd: Click on the Goa SSC/ HSSC link

Step 4th: Enter the details in the login link provided

Step 4th: Download and print the Goa Board 10th and 12th results for further reference

How To Check GBSHSE SSC and HSSC Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from the link on the official website, students will also be able to check the Goa Board 10th and 12th results 2021 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below to check the SSC and HSSC Results via SMS.

Goa Class 10th Results

Step 1st : Open the Message window on the phone

Step 2nd : Enter RESULT<space>GOA10<space>ROLL NO

Step 3rd : Send to 56263/5676750.

Goa Class 12th Results

Step 1st : Open the Message window on the phone

Step 2nd :GOA12<Space>SEAT NUMBER

Step 3rd : Send to 56263/ 58888/5676750/ 54242

What details will be mentioned in Goa Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022?

When checking the Goa Board results 2022, students must make sure that they read through all the details available on the official website and the result page. In case of any mistakes in the information provided, students are required to inform the authorities. The Goa Board class 10 and 12 results will include the following details

Name of student

Seat Number

Father's name

Subject-wise marks obtained

Grades

Qualifying status

GBSHSE 10th and 12th Result Statistics

Along with releasing the Goa Board 10th and 12th results 2022, the board will also announce the result statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations. The statistics will include the overall pass percentage and the performance of the students based on gender. Candidates can check the performance statistics of the previous years here.

Goa Board 10th Statistics Previous Years

Year Overall Pass Percentage Pass Percentage of Boys Pass Percentage of Girls Total Appeared Candidates 2021 99.72% 99.50% 99.98% 23,900 2020 - - - 19,680 2019 92.47% 92.31% 92.46% 18,684 2018 89.6 88.69 90.49 20238 2017 91.57 89.24 90.77 18776 2016 90.93 87.13 89.74 19867 2015 85.15 84.3 86.01 19582 2014 83.51 82.93 84.1 18103

Goa Board 12th Statistics Previous Years

Particulars Statistics Students registered 18,195 Students appeared 18,085 Overall Pass Percentage 99.40% Girls pass percentage 99.74% Boys pass percentage 99.05%

Goa Board 12th Stream-wise Statistics Previous Years

Streams Pass percentage Arts - Commerce 99.66% Science 99.68% Vocation 99.51%

What After the Announcement of Goa board SSC HSSC Result 2022?

After the Goa Board 10th and 12th results 2022 are declared on the official website, candidates will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website. Candidates will also be able to check the Goa Board 10th and 12th exam results 2022, through the direct link which will be given here.

Shortly after the results are declared, the board will release the combined scorecard and original certificates of the students which can be used for the admission procedure.

The board will also be conducting the GBSHSE class 10 and 12 rechecking and re-evaluation process and the supplementary examinations for the students. Those who want to improve their scores can apply for the Goa Board 10th and 12th Supplementary exams while those who want to get their answer sheets evaluated once again can do so by applying for the re-evaluation process.

GBSHSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Goa board SSC and HSSC Rechecking and re-evaluation is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated. Such students are required to visit the official website and click on the re-evaluation application link provided. After entering the required details students can submit the application fee.

The results of the Goa board 10th and 12th revaluation process will be available on the official website of the board shortly after the revaluation process is completed.

Goa Board Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th - Compartmental Exam

Goa Board class 10 compartmental exams are conducted by the board for those students who want to improve their score or those who failed the exams. Such students are first required to submit the applications through the link available on the official website after which the board will issue admit cards for the supplementary exams.

Students must note that the supplementary exams will be conducted shortly after the Goa Board 10th and 12th results are declared on the official website so that students appearing for the compartmental exams will be able to apply for the admissions so that they do not waste a year.

GBSHSE SSC HSSC Result 20212 - Toppers

Goa Board SSC and HSSC list of toppers will be announced by the board officials. The list will include the number of students who have topped the exams in the various regions in the state. It must be noted that since the previous year there were no exams conducted, the board has not released the list of toppers for the SSC and HSSC exams.

About GBSHSE SSC/HSSC School Examination Board (BSEB)

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) was established in 1975 through the Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act of 1975. The Board is responsible for conducting the SSC and HSSC examinations and the declaration of the examination results. The GBSHSE also conducts supplementary or compartmental examinations for the students who failed to clear the Goa Board Examination 2021 and is also responsible for the declaration of the result too.

The board issued the original certificates of the students who have qualified the class 10 and 12 board exams through the schools which are mandatory for the further admissions