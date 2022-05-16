GBSHSE Result 2022 (Term 1- Declared): Know Goa 10th and 12th 12th Result Date, How to Check Here

Goa board SSC and HSSC Term 1 Results 2022 have been announced by the board. Students can contact their respective schools to get their results.
Goa Board Results 2022: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Goa Board Term 1 SSC and HSSC Results 2022. As per the information provided on the official website, the Class 10 and 12 Goa Board Results for Term 1 has been announced on the institution login. Candidates who have taken the GBSHSE 10th and 12th Term 1 Examninations can get their results through their respective schools.
The Goard Board Term 2 Examination Results for class 10 and 12 is expected to be announced by June 2022. Since the Goa Board exams were conducted in two terms, the Term 2 results which will also incorporate the Term 1 Scores will be considered as the final results. Students can keep visiting this page for regular updates on the declaration of the Goa Board Results 2022.
Updated as on May 16, 2022 @ 10:17 AM
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)will be announcing the Goa class 10 and 12 exam results 2022 by May on the official website- gbshse.info and gbshse.gov.in. Students who have taken the Goa Board class 10 and 12 exams can visit the official website of the board for further details on the declaration of the results. This year the board conducted the Goa Board 10th and 12th exams in two terms.
To check the Goa Board results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the Goa Board class 10/12 registration number in the result link provided. Students must also note that a direct link for them to check the GBSHSE SSC/ HSSC Results 2022 will also be provided on this page. The link will be made live once the results are declared on the official website.
Goa Board Result 2022 Highlights
|
Board name
|
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
|
Exam name
|
Goa Board exam 2022
|
Result name
|
Goa SSC Result 2022/ Goa Board HSSC exam 2022
|
Goa Class result date
|
May 2022
|
Goa Board result website 2022
|
gbshse.gov.in
|
Mode of result
|
Online
Goa Board Result 2022 Date and Time for Class 10th and 12th
Goa Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be released on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check the Goa Board 10th and 12th exam results by clicking on the result link available on the official website. Since the board conducted the exams in two terms, candidates can check the complete schedule here.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Goa Board HSSC exam date term 1
|
December 8, 2021 to January 6, 2022
|
Term 1 Goa 10th and 12th result date
|
May 16, 2022 (OUT)
|
Goa Board 10th and 12th Term 2 exam date
|
April 5 to April 26, 2022
April 5 to April 23, 2022
|
Goa SSC/ HSSC term 2 result date
|
May 2022
How To Check Goa SSC HSSC Result 2022 in Online Mode?
Goa Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be declared on the official website. To check the Goa class 10 and 12 results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the Goa Board results 2022.
Goa Board 10th 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
To make the process of checking the Goa Board 10th and 12th exam results a little easier we have provided below reference images of the GBSHSE Result window. Candidates can refer to the result window provided to check the results.
Step 1st: Visit the Goa Board official website
Step 2nd: Click on the Goa Booard 10th, 12th Result Section
Step 3rd: Click on the Goa SSC/ HSSC link
Step 4th: Enter the details in the login link provided
Step 4th: Download and print the Goa Board 10th and 12th results for further reference
How To Check GBSHSE SSC and HSSC Result 2022 Via SMS?
Apart from the link on the official website, students will also be able to check the Goa Board 10th and 12th results 2021 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below to check the SSC and HSSC Results via SMS.
Goa Class 10th Results
Goa Class 12th Results
What details will be mentioned in Goa Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022?
When checking the Goa Board results 2022, students must make sure that they read through all the details available on the official website and the result page. In case of any mistakes in the information provided, students are required to inform the authorities. The Goa Board class 10 and 12 results will include the following details
GBSHSE 10th and 12th Result Statistics
Along with releasing the Goa Board 10th and 12th results 2022, the board will also announce the result statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations. The statistics will include the overall pass percentage and the performance of the students based on gender. Candidates can check the performance statistics of the previous years here.
Goa Board 10th Statistics Previous Years
|
Year
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
Pass Percentage of Boys
|
Pass Percentage of Girls
|
Total Appeared Candidates
|
2021
|
99.72%
|
99.50%
|
99.98%
|
23,900
|
2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19,680
|
2019
|
92.47%
|
92.31%
|
92.46%
|
18,684
|
2018
|
89.6
|
88.69
|
90.49
|
20238
|
2017
|
91.57
|
89.24
|
90.77
|
18776
|
2016
|
90.93
|
87.13
|
89.74
|
19867
|
2015
|
85.15
|
84.3
|
86.01
|
19582
|
2014
|
83.51
|
82.93
|
84.1
|
18103
Goa Board 12th Statistics Previous Years
|
Particulars
|
Statistics
|
Students registered
|
18,195
|
Students appeared
|
18,085
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
99.40%
|
Girls pass percentage
|
99.74%
|
Boys pass percentage
|
99.05%
Goa Board 12th Stream-wise Statistics Previous Years
|
Streams
|
Pass percentage
|
Arts
|
-
|
Commerce
|
99.66%
|
Science
|
99.68%
|
Vocation
|
99.51%
What After the Announcement of Goa board SSC HSSC Result 2022?
After the Goa Board 10th and 12th results 2022 are declared on the official website, candidates will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website. Candidates will also be able to check the Goa Board 10th and 12th exam results 2022, through the direct link which will be given here.
Shortly after the results are declared, the board will release the combined scorecard and original certificates of the students which can be used for the admission procedure.
The board will also be conducting the GBSHSE class 10 and 12 rechecking and re-evaluation process and the supplementary examinations for the students. Those who want to improve their scores can apply for the Goa Board 10th and 12th Supplementary exams while those who want to get their answer sheets evaluated once again can do so by applying for the re-evaluation process.
GBSHSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result
Goa board SSC and HSSC Rechecking and re-evaluation is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated. Such students are required to visit the official website and click on the re-evaluation application link provided. After entering the required details students can submit the application fee.
The results of the Goa board 10th and 12th revaluation process will be available on the official website of the board shortly after the revaluation process is completed.
Goa Board Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th - Compartmental Exam
Goa Board class 10 compartmental exams are conducted by the board for those students who want to improve their score or those who failed the exams. Such students are first required to submit the applications through the link available on the official website after which the board will issue admit cards for the supplementary exams.
Students must note that the supplementary exams will be conducted shortly after the Goa Board 10th and 12th results are declared on the official website so that students appearing for the compartmental exams will be able to apply for the admissions so that they do not waste a year.
GBSHSE SSC HSSC Result 20212 - Toppers
Goa Board SSC and HSSC list of toppers will be announced by the board officials. The list will include the number of students who have topped the exams in the various regions in the state. It must be noted that since the previous year there were no exams conducted, the board has not released the list of toppers for the SSC and HSSC exams.
About GBSHSE SSC/HSSC School Examination Board (BSEB)
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) was established in 1975 through the Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act of 1975. The Board is responsible for conducting the SSC and HSSC examinations and the declaration of the examination results. The GBSHSE also conducts supplementary or compartmental examinations for the students who failed to clear the Goa Board Examination 2021 and is also responsible for the declaration of the result too.
The board issued the original certificates of the students who have qualified the class 10 and 12 board exams through the schools which are mandatory for the further admissions
Goa 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declared: GBSHSE SSC, HSC Results 2022 have been announced for the Term 1 Exam. Check Goa Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSSC) Result 2022 via School Login through official website - gbshse.info. Get direct link here.
Goa Board SSC, HSSC Exam 2022 Today: Goa Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 is all set to get underway from here. Check the exam-day guidelines and COVID-19 SOPs to be followed here.
The GBSHSE exam date sheet has been revised again for classes 10th and 12th. This time, Goa board HSSC exams have been rescheduled to old dates. know details here