Goa Board SSC Result 2022 (OUT): Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Goa Board Result 2022 for Term 1 today, on 16th May 2022. Students can download their Goa Board 10th or SSC results online. This time, students have to contact their schools to get their Goa Board SSC result. As per media reports, 25,000 students appeared for the term 1 exam held in December to 12th January 2022. As of now, the Goa SSC exams for term 2 are going on. It is expected that term 2 result of Goa for class 10th will be announced in June.

Updated as on 16/05/2022 at 10.20 AM

Goa Board SSC Result 2022: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the Goa class 10 results 2022 by May on the official website- gbshse.info and gbshse.gov.in. To check the Goa board 10th results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter their Goa Board SSC seat number. Candidates must note that a direct link for them to check the results of Goa SSC Exams 2022 will also be provided on this page. The link will be activated once the results are declared on the official website.

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Highlights

Board name Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Exam name Goa Board SSC exam 2022 Result name Goa SSC Result 2022 Goa Class result date for term 1 16th May 2022 Goa Board result website 2022 gbshse.gov.in Mode of result Online

Goa Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

Goa Board is expected to release the Goa Board Class 10 Results 2022 on the official website by May 2022. Students who have appeared for the Term 2 examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results of the Term 2 exams. Students can check the tentative schedule below.

Events Dates Goa Board HSSC exam date term 1 December 8, 2021 to January 6, 2022 Term 1 Goa 10th result date May 16 2022 Goa Board 10th and 12th Term 2 exam date April 5 to April 26, 2022 April 5 to April 23, 2022 Goa SSC/ HSSC term 2 result date June 2022

How To Check Goa SSC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Goa Board will be announcing the class 10th results 2022 on the official website. To check the 10th class results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the link given. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Goa Board 10th results 2022.

Step 1st : Visit the official website of GBSHSE i.e., gbshse.gov.in

Step 2nd : Click on the goa Board class 10 Result link provided

Step 3rd : Enter the seat number or name as mentioned in the admit card in the login window.

Step 4th : Click on “Get Results” to view your Goa Board Result 2022.

Step 5th : Download the result and save it for further reference. Students can also take a print out of the result.

Goa Board 10th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

When checking the Goa Board class 10 results 2022, students may find the process confusing which is why we have provided the steps along with representative images to make the process of checking the results a little easier.

Step 1st: Visit the Goa Board official website

Step 2nd: Click on the Result Section

Step 3rd: Click on SSC/ HSSC link

Step 4th: Enter the details in the login link provided

Step 5th: Download and print the Goa Board 10th results for further reference

How To Check GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the link provided on the official website of Goa board, candidates can also check their Goa board class 10 results through SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to get the Goa Board class 10 results 2022 via SMS.

Step 1st : Open the Message window on the phone

Step 2nd : Enter RESULT<space>GOA10<space>ROLL NO

Step 3rd : Send to 56263/5676750.

What details will be mentioned in Goa Board class 10 Result 2022?

When checking the Goa board 10th results 2022, students must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the result. The Goa board SSC Results 2022 will contain the following details.

Name of student

Seat Number

Father's name

Subject-wise marks obtained

Grades

Qualifying status

GBSHSE 10th Result Statistics

When releasing the Goa Board 10th results 2022, the board officials will also be releasing the class 10 result statistics which will include the performance of the students in the class 10 exams across the state. Candidates can check the statistics of Goa SSC Results in the previous years.

Goa 10th Result Statistics

Year Overall Pass Percentage Pass Percentage of Boys Pass Percentage of Girls Total Appeared Candidates 2021 99.72% 99.50% 99.98% 23,900 2020 - - - 19,680 2019 92.47% 92.31% 92.46% 18,684 2018 89.6 88.69 90.49 20238 2017 91.57 89.24 90.77 18776 2016 90.93 87.13 89.74 19867 2015 85.15 84.3 86.01 19582 2014 83.51 82.93 84.1 18103

What After the Announcement of Goa board SSC Result 2022?

After the Goa board 10th results 2022 are available on the official website, students who have any doubts in the evaluation will be able to apply for the re-checking process while those students who want to improve their scores will be able to apply for the compartmental exams.

The applications for the compartmental exams and the re-checking and revaluation process will be available on the official website shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

GBSHSE 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Goa board class 10 re-evaluation and scrutiny is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any problems in totalling. Such students are first required to visit the official website and apply through the link provided. Students are required to submit the fee based on the number of papers given for the re-evaluation process.

The re-evaluation of the answer sheets will be completed soon after the applications and the results of the students will be declared shortly after. The results of GBSHSE class 10 re-checking and re-evaluation process will be declared soon after the evaluation is completed.

Goa Board class 10th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Goa board class 10 compartmental exams are conducted for the students who want to improve their scores in the examinations. The compartmental exams will give students the chance to make sure that they secure the required marks in the examinations in order to get the admissions to the stream of choice.

The applications for the compartmental exams will be available on the official website of the board. After submitting the applications the board will be conducting the supplementary examinations. The results of the Goa board 10th supplementary exams will be announced shortly after.

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 - Toppers

Goa board class 10 toppers list 2022 will be available along with the results of the students. The class 10 toppers list will be released state, district and school wise. Goa board class 10 exams previously were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic and instead students were evaluated through an evaluation scheme which was set by the board.

About GBSHSE SSC/HSSC School Examination Board (BSEB)

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) was established in 1975 through the Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act of 1975. The Board is responsible for conducting the SSC examinations and the declaration of the examination results. The GBSHSE also conducts supplementary or compartmental examinations for the students who failed to clear the Goa Board Examination 2021 and is also responsible for the declaration of the result too.

The board issued the original certificates of the students who have qualified the class 10 board exams through the schools which are mandatory for the further admissions.