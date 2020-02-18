Search

Goa Board HSSC Time Table 2020: GBSHSE Class 12th Date Sheet

The GBSHSE has published the Goa Board HSSC Time Table 2020. The students appearing for the GBSHSE HSSC Examination 2020 can note down or save the Goa Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 from this page.

Feb 18, 2020 19:13 IST
Goa Board HSSC Time Table 2020

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education commonly known as GBSHSE has published the Goa Board HSSC Time Table 2020. The students can note down or save the Goa Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 from this page. The GBSHSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 mentioned here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The authorities publish the GBSHSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website of the board that is gbshse.gov.in. 

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE, officially publishes the Goa Board 12th Date Sheet 2020. The students can check the Goa Board HSSC Time Table 2020 below: 

 

Dates

Timings

Subjects and Codes

Wednesday

26th February 2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Hindi Language II (424)

Thursday

27th February 2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sociology (554)

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Sociology (CWSN) (555)

Saturday

29th February 2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Accountancy (605)

Physics (702)

History (501)

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

History (CWSN) (558)

Monday

2nd March 2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Mathematics (754)

Mathematics and Statistics (606)

Wednesday

4th March 2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

English Language-I (411)

Marathi Language-I (412)

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

English Language-I (CWSN) (416)

Friday

6th March 2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Secretarial Practice (654)

Monday

9th March 2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Chemistry (703)

Business Studies (655)

Wednesday

11th March 2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Economics (652)

Friday

13th March 2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Biology (704)

Geology (706)

Monday

16th March 2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Banking (601)

Logic (552)

Computer Science (705)

Co-operation (651)

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Co-operation (CWSN) (559)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tuesday

12th March 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon

Automobile (H-072)

IT/ITES (H-073)

Health Care (H-074)

Retail (H-075)

Travel & Tourism (H-076)

Travel & Tourism Hospitality (H-077)

Beauty and Wellness (H-078)

Apparel (H-079)

Construction (H-080)

Agriculture (H-081)

Physical Education (H-082)

Media & Entertainment (H-083)

Banking Financial Services Insurance (H-084)

Telecommunication (H-085)

Logistics (H-086)

Tourism and Hospitality (H-087)

Agriculture (Floriculture Open Cultivation) (H-088)

Agriculture (Gardener) (H-089)

Wednesday

18th March 2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Psychology (752)

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Psychology (CWSN) (755)

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon

Cookery (504)

Thursday

19th March 2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

English Language-II (421)

Urdu  Language-II (425)

Sanskrit  Language-II (426)

French  Language-II (427)

Portuguese  Language-II (428)

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon

Painting (505)

Friday

20th March 2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Konkani Language-II (422)

Saturday

21st March 2020

 

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Marathi Language-II (423)

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Marathi Language-II (CWSN) (432)

Monday

23rd March 2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Political Science (553)

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Political Science (CWSN) (556)

Tuesday

24th March

2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Geography (551)

Geography (CWSN) (557)

 

The above-mentioned Goa Board HSSC Date Sheet 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Goa Board that is gbshse.gov.in. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE, is the official body responsible for publishing the Goa Board 12th Time Table 2020 and also conducts Goa Board HSSC Examination 2020 along with the declaration of Goa Board HSSC Result 2020. 

