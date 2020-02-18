Goa Board HSSC Time Table 2020: GBSHSE Class 12th Date Sheet

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education commonly known as GBSHSE has published the Goa Board HSSC Time Table 2020. The students can note down or save the Goa Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 from this page. The GBSHSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 mentioned here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The authorities publish the GBSHSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website of the board that is gbshse.gov.in.
Goa Board HSSC Time Table 2020
|
Dates
|
Timings
|
Subjects and Codes
|
Wednesday
26th February 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
Hindi Language II (424)
|
Thursday
27th February 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
Sociology (554)
|
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|
Sociology (CWSN) (555)
|
Saturday
29th February 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
Accountancy (605)
Physics (702)
History (501)
|
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|
History (CWSN) (558)
|
Monday
2nd March 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
Mathematics (754)
Mathematics and Statistics (606)
|
Wednesday
4th March 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
English Language-I (411)
Marathi Language-I (412)
|
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|
English Language-I (CWSN) (416)
|
Friday
6th March 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
Secretarial Practice (654)
|
Monday
9th March 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
Chemistry (703)
Business Studies (655)
|
Wednesday
11th March 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
Economics (652)
|
Friday
13th March 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
Biology (704)
Geology (706)
|
Monday
16th March 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
Banking (601)
Logic (552)
Computer Science (705)
Co-operation (651)
|
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|
Co-operation (CWSN) (559)
|
Tuesday
12th March 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon
|
Automobile (H-072)
IT/ITES (H-073)
Health Care (H-074)
Retail (H-075)
Travel & Tourism (H-076)
Travel & Tourism Hospitality (H-077)
Beauty and Wellness (H-078)
Apparel (H-079)
Construction (H-080)
Agriculture (H-081)
Physical Education (H-082)
Media & Entertainment (H-083)
Banking Financial Services Insurance (H-084)
Telecommunication (H-085)
Logistics (H-086)
Tourism and Hospitality (H-087)
Agriculture (Floriculture Open Cultivation) (H-088)
Agriculture (Gardener) (H-089)
|
Wednesday
18th March 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
Psychology (752)
|
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|
Psychology (CWSN) (755)
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon
|
Cookery (504)
|
Thursday
19th March 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
English Language-II (421)
Urdu Language-II (425)
Sanskrit Language-II (426)
French Language-II (427)
Portuguese Language-II (428)
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon
|
Painting (505)
|
Friday
20th March 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
Konkani Language-II (422)
|
Saturday
21st March 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
Marathi Language-II (423)
|
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|
Marathi Language-II (CWSN) (432)
|
Monday
23rd March 2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
Political Science (553)
|
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|
Political Science (CWSN) (556)
|
Tuesday
24th March
2020
|
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|
Geography (551)
Geography (CWSN) (557)
