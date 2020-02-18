Goa Board HSSC Time Table 2020: GBSHSE Class 12th Date Sheet

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education commonly known as GBSHSE has published the Goa Board HSSC Time Table 2020. The students can note down or save the Goa Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 from this page. The GBSHSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 mentioned here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The authorities publish the GBSHSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website of the board that is gbshse.gov.in.

Goa Board HSSC Time Table 2020

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE, officially publishes the Goa Board 12th Date Sheet 2020. The students can check the Goa Board HSSC Time Table 2020 below:

Dates Timings Subjects and Codes Wednesday 26th February 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Hindi Language II (424) Thursday 27th February 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Sociology (554) 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Sociology (CWSN) (555) Saturday 29th February 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Accountancy (605) Physics (702) History (501) 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. History (CWSN) (558) Monday 2nd March 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Mathematics (754) Mathematics and Statistics (606) Wednesday 4th March 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. English Language-I (411) Marathi Language-I (412) 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. English Language-I (CWSN) (416) Friday 6th March 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Secretarial Practice (654) Monday 9th March 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Chemistry (703) Business Studies (655) Wednesday 11th March 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Economics (652) Friday 13th March 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Biology (704) Geology (706) Monday 16th March 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Banking (601) Logic (552) Computer Science (705) Co-operation (651) 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Co-operation (CWSN) (559) Tuesday 12th March 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon Automobile (H-072) IT/ITES (H-073) Health Care (H-074) Retail (H-075) Travel & Tourism (H-076) Travel & Tourism Hospitality (H-077) Beauty and Wellness (H-078) Apparel (H-079) Construction (H-080) Agriculture (H-081) Physical Education (H-082) Media & Entertainment (H-083) Banking Financial Services Insurance (H-084) Telecommunication (H-085) Logistics (H-086) Tourism and Hospitality (H-087) Agriculture (Floriculture Open Cultivation) (H-088) Agriculture (Gardener) (H-089) Wednesday 18th March 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Psychology (752) 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Psychology (CWSN) (755) 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon Cookery (504) Thursday 19th March 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. English Language-II (421) Urdu Language-II (425) Sanskrit Language-II (426) French Language-II (427) Portuguese Language-II (428) 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon Painting (505) Friday 20th March 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Konkani Language-II (422) Saturday 21st March 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Marathi Language-II (423) 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Marathi Language-II (CWSN) (432) Monday 23rd March 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Political Science (553) 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Political Science (CWSN) (556) Tuesday 24th March 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Geography (551) Geography (CWSN) (557)

The above-mentioned Goa Board HSSC Date Sheet 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Goa Board that is gbshse.gov.in. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE, is the official body responsible for publishing the Goa Board 12th Time Table 2020 and also conducts Goa Board HSSC Examination 2020 along with the declaration of Goa Board HSSC Result 2020.