GET Goa Board SSC Results 2023 Search by Seat Number and Name Online at gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net

Goa Board SSC Result 2023 Search by Seat Number and Name: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Goa SSC Result term 2 2023 TODAY, on May 20, 2023 at 4.30 PM. Find out here how to check Goa board 10th result 2023 by using seat number and name online at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

Goa Board SSC Term 2 Result 2023, Search by Seat Number and Name: GBSHSE has published the Goa 10th Board exam 2023 result TODAY, at 4.30 PM at the Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Goa. Candidates can download their results from gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. Goa Board students can use their seat number and name to download their GBSHSE SSC Result 2023 from www.gbshse.in and https://gbshsegoa.net/#/.



Latest Updates from GBSHSE Results 2023

Goa board SSC result 2023: 96.6 per cent students pass

Goa Board's pass percentage in 2022 was 92.7 per cent. Thus, the pass percentage has increased this time.



Goa Term 2 SSC result 2023: Goa Girls Outshine Boys



Pass percentage of boys: 96.3

Pass Percentage of Girls: 96.9

Goa Board SSC Result 2023: Highlights

Board Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Exam Secondary School Certificate Exam, Term 2 Class 10 Result Goa SSC Result 2023 Goa SSC Term 2 Result date and time May 20, 2023, at 4.30 pm Goa SSC Result Status ANNOUNCED Goa Board SSC Result Website Gbshse.gov.in Credentials required to check Goa Board SSC Result 2023 Seat Number School Index Number Date of Birth (DoB)

How to Search Goa Board SSC Result 2023 with Seat Number and Name?

If you are also wondering "How can I check my Goa SSC result?" then follow the steps to check GBSHSE Goa Results 2023, Alto Betim, Goa listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official Goa Board website for GBSHSE Term 2 Result 2023 at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for Goa Board SSC Result 2023.

Step 3: Enter your GBSHSE Seat number, Birth Date (in DD/MM format).

Step 4: Your Goa Board Result 2023 for SSC Term 2 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Keep a screenshot or printout of your GBSHSE marksheet for future reference.

How Can I Check Goa Board SSC Result 2023 Online?

There are various ways to check your Goa Board SSC Term 2 Result 2023.

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their Goa Board 10th Result 2023 on DigiLocker app and SMS Service.

How to Download Goa SSC Result 2023 Online via DigiLocker?

To check your Goa Term 2 Result 2023 on DigiLocker or download your GBSHSE Term 2 SSC Marksheet, you must have a DigiLocker account. Create your DigiLocker easily using your aadhar number and phone number or email address.

Now, check the steps below to download Goa 10th Class Result and Marksheet on DigiLocker App and Website:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in website or download DigiLocker on your Mobile phone. Android users and iOS users can use Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively to download and install the app.

Step 2: Sign In, if you have an account already or Sign Up if you have to create a new account.

Step 3: From the search icon at the bottom of the phone screen, choose the “Education” category.

Step 4: Select Goa State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination.

Step 5: Choose GBSHSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023.

Step 6: Key in your Name, gender, exam type, date of birth, year of exam and roll number.

Step 7: Submit the details.

How Can I Check My Goa SSC Result 2023 Online via SMS?

To check the Goa Board Result 2023 Class 10 via SMS, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Start a new SMS in your mobile

Step 2: Type 'RESULTGOA10ROLLNO'

Step 3: Send it to 56263/5676750

Step 4: Wait to receive your SSC Result 2023 Goa Board through SMS on the same mobile number

GBSHSE: Goa Board Result 2023 Class 10

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) held the Goa Board Term 2 Exams from April 1st to April 22nd, 2023.

The exams were attended by a total of 20,476 students from various parts of the state.

Among these students, there were 10,074 girls and 10,402 boys who took part in the Class 10 board examination.

425 students were CWSN candidates i.e. Children with Special Needs, 3,195 candiates were with NSFQ subjects, and 23 with ITI.

Details mentioned on the Goa SSC Term 2 Result 2023 Marksheet

You can expect to find the Goa Board 10th result 2023:

Student's Name

Father’s Name

Roll Number

Subject-wise marks obtained

Subject-wise grades obtained

Total marks

Final Result

Goa Board 10th Result 2023 Passing Marks

To pass in Term 2 Goa SSC Result 2023, students must score 33% of their total marks.

How Do I Find My School Index Number in Goa?

To check Goa Board Result 2023 Class 10, one must have their school index number, seat number and date of birth.

To find your GOA SSC School Index Number, check your Hall ticket number, contact your school or visit Goa Board's official website.

Grading System in Goa Board SSC Result 2023

Check the grading system followed by GBSHSE below: