Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2021 for 243 LDC, JE, Lineman and Station Operator Posts, Apply @cbes.goa.gov.in

Office of the Chief Electrical Engineer Electricity Department Government of Goa is hiring 243 Junior Engineer (Elect.), Station Operator, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Lineman Wireman and Meter Reader.

Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2021: Office of the Chief Electrical Engineer Electricity Department Government of Goa has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Elect.), Station Operator, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Lineman Wireman and Meter Reader. Candidates eligible for the posts can apply from 18 August 2021. The last date for submitting application is 07 September 2021 on cbes.goa.gov.in.

A total of 243 vacancies are notified under Electricity Department, Panaji-Goa through Direct Recruitment on temporary basis.

Goa Electricity Department Notification Download

Goa Electricity Department Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 07 September 2021

Goa Electricity Department Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Elect.) - 56 Posts Station Operator - 28 Posts Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 11 Posts Lineman Wireman - 69 Posts Meter Reader - 79 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Goa Electricity Department LDC, JE, Lineman and Station Operator Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer (Elect.) - Degree or Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institution. 2. Knowledge of Konkani. Station Operator - S.S.C.E. or equivalent qualification. I.T.I. Certificate in the trade of Electrician from a recognized institution. National Apprenticeship Certificate in the trade of Electrician awarded by an appropriate authority under the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) OR 3 year’s experience in the electrical field. Knowledge of computer. Knowledge of Konkani Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - Possessing Higher Secondary School Certificate or All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of Technical Education or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution. Knowledge of Computer applications/operations with typing speed of 30 words per minute in English. Lineman Wireman - A certificate in Electrician trade issued by an appropriate authority under the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT), Government of India or under the State Council for Vocational Training, Government of Goa. 2 years experience in electrical field. Or National Apprenticeship Certificate in the trade of Electrician awarded by an appropriate authority under the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). Government of India. Knowledge of Konkani Meter Reader - Secondary School Certificate Examination OR equivalent. I.T.I Certificate in the trade of Electrician or Electronic from a recognised Institution. Diploma in Computer from a recognized Institution. Knowledge of Konkani

Age Limit:

45 years

How to Apply for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2021 for LDC, JE, Lineman and Station Operator Posts

Interested and eligible candidates should fill the prescribed Application Form along with Declaration through online mode and submit only available at Portal https://cbes.goa.gov.in from 18 August 2021 to 07 September 2021.