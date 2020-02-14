Goa PSC Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for 78 Assistant Professor, Associate Professor & MO Posts

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020: Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor & MO. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 February 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for Goa PSC Recruitment 2020: 28 February 2020

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Associate Professor in Nephrology - 2 Posts

Medical Officer – 1 Post

Assistant Professor – 75 Posts

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Associate Professor in Nephrology - Postgraduate degree or equivalent in the concerned super-speciality or equivalent.

Assistant Professor – Good Academic record with at least 55% of marks or equivalent grade at Master’s Degree level in the relevant subject from recognized University and holding National Eligibility Test (NET)/State Level Eligibility Test (SET) qualification.

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Not exceeding 45 years

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 Salary

Associate Professor in Nephrology - Rs. 15,600-39,100+6600/-(pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 11)

Medical Officer – Rs. 15,600-39,100+5400/-(pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 10)

Assistant Professor – Rs. 15,600-39,100+6,000/-(pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 10)

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here



Official Website



Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Goa PSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 28 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for educational qualification, selection procedure and other information related to the post.

Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020 Notification: Online Applications invited for Clerk & Manager Posts



RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1054 Junior Engineer (JEN) Posts @rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here

NIEPVD Recruitment 2020 for 19 Mobility Instructor, Stenographer, Store Keeper, Coordinator and Other Posts



