Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020: Join Indian Air Force Benevolent Association, IAFBA has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk & Manager. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 February 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020: 17 February 2020

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Clerk (EDP)- 1 Post

Junior Clerk- 2 Posts

Assistant Manager (Receptionist)- 1 Post

Assistant Manager (Personal Assistant)- 1 Post

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be graduate in any stream with 60% Marks from a recognized University.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Junior Clerk (EDP)- upto 28 years

Junior Clerk- upto 25 years

Assistant Manager (Receptionist/Personal Assistant)- upto 35 years

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020 Salary

Junior Clerk (EDP), Junior Clerk - Rs. 18000/-

Assistant Manager (Receptionist/Personal Assistant)- Rs. 35000/-

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website



Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the Secretary, IAF Benevolent Association, AFGIS Bhawan, Subroto Park, New Delhi – 110010 on or before 17 February 2020.

Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for Clerk & Manager Posts

University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply Online 98 Senior Demonstrator/Senior Resident Posts

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1054 Junior Engineer (JEN) Posts @rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here

NIEPVD Recruitment 2020 for 19 Mobility Instructor, Stenographer, Store Keeper, Coordinator and Other Posts



