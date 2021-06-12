Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor, Assistant Archivist, CDPO & Other Posts

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Goa Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Assistant Archivist, CDPO & Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 25 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 June 2021

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 7 Posts

Assistant Archivist- 1 Post

Child Development Project Officer/Social Welfare Officer - 3 Posts

Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry - 1 Post

Lecturer - 5 Posts

Assistant Professor in Neurology - 2 Posts

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor - Good Academic record with at least 55% of marks or equivalent grade at Master’s Degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from a foreign University; National Eligibility Test (NET)/State Level Eligibility Test (SET) shall remain the compulsory requirement for appointment as Assistant Professor.

Assistant Professor - Good Academic record with at least 55% of marks or equivalent grade at Master’s Degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from a foreign University; National Eligibility Test (NET)/State Level Eligibility Test (SET) shall remain the compulsory requirement for appointment as Assistant Professor. Assistant Archivist- Master’s degree in Indian History of a recognised University or equivalent.

Child Development Project Officer/Social Welfare Officer - Master’s degree in Social Service/Social Welfare/Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/Home Science with Nutrition or Child development as a subject from a recognised University or equivalent. OR Degree in Social Service/Social Welfare/Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/Home Science with Nutrition or Child development as a subject from a recognised University or equivalent, with 2 years experience in social work in any Social Welfare Organisation.

Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry - Bachelors and Masters Degree in Pharmacy with First Class or equivalent either in Bachelors or Masters Degree and Ph. D. or equivalent in appropriate discipline.

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not exceeding 45 years

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit Pay Scale

Assistant Professor - Rs. 15,600-39,100+6,000/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 10)

Assistant Archivist- Rs. 9,300-34,800+4,200/-(pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 6

Child Development Project Officer/Social Welfare Officer - Rs. 9,300-34,800+4,200/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 6)

Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry -: Rs. 37,400-67,000+9,000/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 13)

Lecturer - Rs. 15,600-39,100+5400/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 10)

Assistant Professor in Neurology - : Rs. 15,600-39,100+6,600/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 11)

Download Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Goa PSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 25 June 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.