Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor, Assistant Archivist, CDPO & Other Posts

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification released at gpsc.goa.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jun 12, 2021 11:13 IST
Goa PSC Recruitment 2021
Goa PSC Recruitment 2021

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Goa Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Assistant Archivist, CDPO & Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 25 June 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 25 June 2021

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Professor - 7 Posts
  •  Assistant Archivist- 1 Post
  • Child Development Project Officer/Social Welfare Officer - 3 Posts
  • Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry - 1 Post
  • Lecturer - 5 Posts
  • Assistant Professor in Neurology - 2 Posts

Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  •  Assistant Professor - Good Academic record with at least 55% of marks or equivalent grade at Master’s Degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from a foreign University; National Eligibility Test (NET)/State Level Eligibility Test (SET) shall remain the compulsory requirement for appointment as Assistant Professor.
  •  Assistant Archivist- Master’s degree in Indian History of a recognised University or equivalent.
  • Child Development Project Officer/Social Welfare Officer - Master’s degree in Social Service/Social Welfare/Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/Home Science with Nutrition or Child development as a subject from a recognised University or equivalent. OR Degree in Social Service/Social Welfare/Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/Home Science with Nutrition or Child development as a subject from a recognised University or equivalent, with 2 years experience in social work in any Social Welfare Organisation.
  • Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry - Bachelors and Masters Degree in Pharmacy with First Class or equivalent either in Bachelors or Masters Degree and Ph. D. or equivalent in appropriate discipline.

 Goa PSC Recruitment 2021  Age Limit - not exceeding 45 years

 Goa PSC Recruitment 2021  Age Limit Pay Scale

  • Assistant Professor - Rs. 15,600-39,100+6,000/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 10)
  •  Assistant Archivist- Rs. 9,300-34,800+4,200/-(pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 6
  • Child Development Project Officer/Social Welfare Officer - Rs. 9,300-34,800+4,200/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 6)
  • Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry -: Rs. 37,400-67,000+9,000/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 13)
  • Lecturer - Rs. 15,600-39,100+5400/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 10)
  • Assistant Professor in Neurology - : Rs. 15,600-39,100+6,600/- (pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 11)

Download Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Goa PSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 25 June 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

 

Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationGoa PSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor, Assistant Archivist, CDPO & Other Posts
Notification DateJun 12, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 25, 2021
CityPanaji
StateGoa
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Education, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

8 + 5 =
Post

Comments