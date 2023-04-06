GPSC Interview Date 2023 Out @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: Download Schedule For Accountant, AE and Others

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Gujarat PSC has released the detailed interview scheduled for various posts including Accounts Officer, AE and others on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download the pdf here.

GPSC Accounts Officer Interview Date 2023 Download

GPSC Interview Date 2023 : Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the detailed interview scheduled for various posts including Accounts Officer, Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, Assistant Geologist and others on its official website. The Commission is all set to conduct the interview for these posts from April 18, 2023. 

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the above posts can download the detailed interview schedule from the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

However you can download the detailed interview scheduled directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: GPSC Interview Date 2023

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the interview for the post of Accounts Officer, Class-I, in the Gujarat Accounts Service on Apr 18-21, 2023.

Interview for the post of Assistant Professor, Anatomy, G.S.S., Class-I against Advt. No. 99/2019-20 is scheduled on Apr 19, 2023. Interview for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-II will be held from Apr 27 to May 05, 2023. 

GPSC Interview Date 2023: Overview

Posts Interview Schedule 
Accounts Officer 18-21 April  2023
Assistant Professor, Anatomy Apr 19, 2023
Assistant Director, E.S.I.S. Apr, 20, 2023
Assistant Geologist Apr, 20, 2023
Assistant Professor, Psychiatry Apr, 21, 2023
Assistant Engineer (Civil) Apr 27 to May 12, 2023

Candidates are advised to check the details schedule on the official website.

You can download the detailed interview scheduled  fr these various posts against different Advt no including 99/2019-20, 25/2020-21, 29/2020-21, 80/2020-21, 119/2020-21 and 01/2021-2 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

 

Download GPSC Interview Date 2023 Check Steps 
 

  1. Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission i.e.-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
  2. Go to the news & events list section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link interview programme for advt. No. 99/2019-20, 25/2020-21, 29/2020-21, 80/2020-21, 119/2020-21 and 01/2021-22 on the home page.
  4. You will get the pdf of the required interview schedule on your screen.
  5. You can take print out and save it for future reference.

