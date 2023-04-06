GPSC Interview Date 2023 Out @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: Download Schedule For Accountant, AE and Others

Gujarat PSC has released the detailed interview scheduled for various posts including Accounts Officer, AE and others on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download the pdf here.

GPSC Interview Date 2023 : Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the detailed interview scheduled for various posts including Accounts Officer, Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, Assistant Geologist and others on its official website. The Commission is all set to conduct the interview for these posts from April 18, 2023.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the above posts can download the detailed interview schedule from the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

However you can download the detailed interview scheduled directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: GPSC Interview Date 2023





According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the interview for the post of Accounts Officer, Class-I, in the Gujarat Accounts Service on Apr 18-21, 2023.

Interview for the post of Assistant Professor, Anatomy, G.S.S., Class-I against Advt. No. 99/2019-20 is scheduled on Apr 19, 2023. Interview for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-II will be held from Apr 27 to May 05, 2023.

GPSC Interview Date 2023: Overview

Posts Interview Schedule Accounts Officer 18-21 April 2023 Assistant Professor, Anatomy Apr 19, 2023 Assistant Director, E.S.I.S. Apr, 20, 2023 Assistant Geologist Apr, 20, 2023 Assistant Professor, Psychiatry Apr, 21, 2023 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Apr 27 to May 12, 2023

Candidates are advised to check the details schedule on the official website.

You can download the detailed interview scheduled fr these various posts against different Advt no including 99/2019-20, 25/2020-21, 29/2020-21, 80/2020-21, 119/2020-21 and 01/2021-2 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Download GPSC Interview Date 2023 Check Steps

