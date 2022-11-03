GPSC ACF Answer Key 2022 (Out) at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections, If Any

Gujarat PSC has released the Provisional Answer Key for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest post on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF here.

GPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Answer Key 2022: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Provisional Answer Key for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest post on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Conservator of Forest, Class-2 post can download the Provisional Answer Key from the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest on its official website. However you can download the GPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to download: GPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Answer Key 2022





As per the short notice released, Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Conservator of Forest post can raise their objections in online mode. It is noted that GPSC had conducted the Preliminary examination on 30 October 2022.

Candidates can submit the their question wise suggestion/objections in the prescribed format (proforma) published on the official website / online objection submission system given on the home page.

Candidates should note that all suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper. Candidates should note that the objection for each question should be made on separate sheet. Last date for submission of objection/suggestion is 8 November 2022.



How to Download GPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Answer Key 2022