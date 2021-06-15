GPSC Civil Service Revised Result 2021 Out for Gujarat Administrative Service @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, 6797 Selected

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the revised result of Prelims exam for Gujarat Administrative Service on its official website- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Civil Service Revised Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the revised result of Prelims exam for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service, Class-2. A total of 6797 candidates are declared provisionally qualified in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam.

All such candidates, who appeared in GPSC Civil Prelims Exam can download GPSC Civil Service Revised Result 2021 from the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.



A total of 6797 candidates are declared provisionally qualified in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam. The candidates declared provisionally selected in prelims exam now will have to appear in the Main Written Examination against Advt. No. 26/2020- 21.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the GPSC Civil Service Prelims Result on its official website. However you can download GPSC Civil Service Revised Result 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Civil Service Revised Result 2021 for Gujarat Administrative Service



All such qualified for mains exam should note that they will have to apply for admission to the main written examination. Candidates who have already applied are not needed to reapply. The remaining candidates can apply online latest by 30‐06‐2021 through https://gpsciass.gujarat.gov.in.

Commission has also released the Cut off marks for various categories of candidates on its official website.

You can check the GPSC Civil Service Revised Result 2021 with following the steps.