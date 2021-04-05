GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Horticulture Officer Class-2 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Details Here

GPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the details interview schedule for the Horticulture Officer under Gujarat Horticulture Service, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-operation Class-2 Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the personality test round for Horticulture Officer, Class-2 Post can download details interview schedule available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) is set to conduct the interview for Horticulture Officer under Gujarat Horticulture Service, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-operation Class-2 Posts from 05 April to 12 April 2021. Candidates who have qualified for the interview round can download the details personality test schedule available on the official website.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Horticulture Officer posts against Advt. No. 28/2019-20 will have to present during the interview round as per their roll number and the timing mentioned in the notification. Candidates can check the details GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Horticulture Officer Class-2 Post from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Horticulture Officer Class-2 Post