GPSC PI Answer Key 2020-21 Released @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Submit Objection for Police Inspector Provisional Key till 13 Jan 2021

GPSC PI Answer Key 2020-21: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the answer key of prelims test for the post of Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2. Candidates can download GPSC Police Inspector Answer Key from GPSC official website www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC PI Answer Key Link is given below. Candidates can also download GPSC Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

GPSC PI Answer Key Download PDF

Candidates having any suggestion/objections, if any, can submit it in the prescribed format Physically on or before 13 January 2021. As per the official notice, “All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published herewith on the website. Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper. Objections and answers suggested by the candidate should be in compliance with the responses given by him in his answer sheet. Objections shall not be considered, in case, if responses given in the answer sheet /response sheet and submitted suggestions are differed. Objection for each question shall be made on separate sheet. Objection for more than one question in single sheet shall not be considered & treated as cancelled".

How to Download GPSC PI Answer Key 2020 ?

Go to official website of GPSC www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in Click on ‘Answer Key with Question Paper’ Tab Now, Click on 'Provisional Key (Prelim) - 110/2019-20' GPSC PI Answer Key PDF File will open Check answers and submit objections along, if any

GPSC Police Inspector Prelims Exam was conducted on 03 January 2021. GPSC PI Result shall be released after final answer key. GPSC PI Final Key shall be prepared on the basis of objections or suggestions. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Physical Test followed by GPSC Police Inspector Mains Exam 2020 and Interview. .

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had invited applications for the recruitment of 40 Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 in the month of December 2019.