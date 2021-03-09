GPSC Final Answer Key 2021 Released for Police Inspector (Unarmed) Class-II Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Final Answer Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 against Advt. No. 110/ 2019-20 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Police Inspector post can download final answer key through the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) i.e. gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the prelims final answer key for the post of Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 on its official website. It is noted that Commission had conducted the prelims exam for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 on 03 January 2021.

Now Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 posts for Question No. 001 - 300 for all the series including A/B/C/D/E/F/G/H on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 against Advt. No. 110/ 2019-20 can check the final answer key available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: GPSC Final Answer Key 2021 for Police Inspector (Unarmed) Class-II Post