GPSC Written Exam Marks 2020 Released for Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-3 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

GPSC Written Exam Marks 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-3 Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in GPSC Assistant Inspector Posts Exam can download their marks on GPSC official website0 gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Gujarat Public Service Commission, the Marks obtained in Competitive Examination for Advt. No. 100/2018-19, Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-3 Posts have been uploaded on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam for the Competitive Examination for Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-3 Posts can check their marks by providing their login credentials on the official website.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission has conducted the Competitive Examination for Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-3 Posts on 25/07/2019. Candidates appeared in the exam can check their marks on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Written Exam Marks 2020 for Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle Posts





How to Download: GPSC Written Exam Marks 2020 for Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle Posts

Go to official website of GPSC www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Go to the ‘News & Event Details’ given on the home page.

Click on link-"Click here To View your Marks obtained in Competitive Examination for Advt. No. 100/2018-19, Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-3, held on 25/07/2019 up to 30.10.2020" on the home page.

You will have to provide your login credentials including Confirmation No and Date of Birth in the link available in the new window.

Download and save your marks for the future reference.

It is noted that the Gujarat Public Service Commission had released the Job notification for the Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-3 Posts against Advt. No. 100/2018-19.