GSEB 12th Result 2023 for Science OUT: Check Gujarat Board HSC Result Analysis - 83.22 Overall Pass Percent and Boys outperformed Girls

GSEB 12th Result 2023 for Science Stream: Check here Gujarat Board HSC Result at gseb.org along with Inter result analysis, Girls vs Boys Pass Percentage, Toppers List and More news.

GSEB 12th Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSB) has announced the Class 12 Science result 2023 on May 2 at 09:00 AM. The GSHSB Class 12th result is considered to be one of the most important events in a student's academic journey as after that they pursue their Higher education to shape their career opportunities.

Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board HSC Science exam can download the result from the official website-- gseb.org. To access the result, candidates have to enter their six-digit seat number to access the result. The exams are designed to assess the student's learning abilities and their ability to apply the concepts learned in real-life situations.

The GSEB 12th Science result 2023 analysis is done to evaluate the performance of the students and the effectiveness of the education system. The analysis helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the students and the education system, which can be used to improve the teaching and learning process.

The GSEB 12th Science results analysis is usually done based on various parameters such as the overall pass percentage, subject-wise pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, region-wise pass percentage, and the performance of the top-performing students.

How to check GSEB 12th Result 2023 at gseb.org

Step 1: Visit the official website - gseb.org

Step 2: Visit Click on the link for ‘HSC Exam Results 2023’

Step 3: Visit Enter a six-digit seat number and Click on the 'Submit’ button

Step 4: Visit GSEB 12th result 2023 Gujarat Board will be displayed on the screen

How to check GSEB 12th Result 2023 through SMS?

Type GJ12S (space) Roll Number and send an SMS to 58888111.

Steps to Check Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 GSEB Online

GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 Analysis - Highlights

Board Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Standard Class 12 – Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Stream Science Total Students 1.25 lakhs GSEB 12th exam dates March 14 to March 29, 2023 GSEB HSC Science result date May 2, 2023 Login details required Seat number Official website gseb.org, gsebservice.com

GSEB 12th Science result 2023 analysis: 83.22 Overall pass percentage

The overall pass percentage of GSEB 12th Science is 83.22. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 72.02%. The overall pass percentage is an important parameter that indicates the success rate of the students who appeared for the exams. The pass percentage is calculated by dividing the number of students who passed the exams by the total number of students who appeared for the exams. The pass percentage varies from year to year, depending on the difficulty level of the exams and the performance of the students. In 2021, 100 percent of the students cleared the exam as GSEB science 12th HSC exams were canceled considering covid. In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 71.34 percent. Check the table below to understand the previous GSEB 12th Science pass percentage.

GSEB 12th HSC Result at gseb.org: Number of Students Appeared

As per the media reports as many as 1.25 lakh students have appeared for the Science Stream exam of Gujarat Board 12th exam. Students can check the result and download the Gujarat board HSC mark sheet by using their six-digit seat number.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: Overall pass percentage data

Year Overall Pass % 2023 83.22 2022 72.02 2021 100 2020 71.34 2019 2018 55.55 2017 71 2,016 74 2,015 70 2,014 68.6

GSEB 12th Science result 2023 analysis: Boys have outperformed girls in Gujarat Board Science Result

In GSEB 12th Science Result 2023, boys have outperformed girls candidates. Boys have performed better than girls with a pass percentage of 66.32 percent while girls have secured an overall pass percentage of 64.66 percent. The total percentage of Girls candidates qualifying for the exam is 72%. While the percentage of boys passing the exam is 72%. The gender-wise pass percentage is another important parameter that indicates the performance of the boys and girls who appeared for the exams. The gender-wise pass percentage is calculated by dividing the number of boys/girls who passed the exams by the total number of boys/girls who appeared for the exams. Check the table below to understand the GSEB 12th Science gender-wise pass percentage.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: Gender Wise pass percentage Data

Year Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2023 66.32 64.66 2022 72.05 72 2021 100 100 2020 70.85 71.69 2019 2018 - - 2017 72 68 2016 77 69 2015 70 69 2014 67 64

Gujarat HSC Science 2023 Result: Grade-Wise



The grade-wise number of students in the Gujarat HSC Result is as follows:

A2: 1523

B1: 6,188

B2: 11,984

C1: 19,135



GSEB HSC Result 2023 - Grading System

The boards assign grades to the students based on the marks obtained in Gujarat Board Result 2023 for science streams. Students can interpret their marks by referring to the below GSEB HSC grading system.

Grades Marks Grade Point A1 91-100 10 A2 81-90 9 B1 75-80 8 B2 62-70 7 C1 51-60 6 C2 45-50 5 D 33-40 4

GSEB HSC Result 2023 - Re-evaluation/Rechecking

Gujarat Board will release the re-evaluation forms in May 2023. Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks can opt for reevaluation.

GSEB HSC Result 2023 for Supplementary Exams: For Failed Candidates

Gujarat Board supplementary exams to give students a second chance to clear class 12 Science exams. Students who have failed in one or two subjects in GSEB 12th result 2023 can apply for supplementary exams. To appear for supplementary exam candidates have to submit an application form and pay the requisite fee to sit for compartment exams. The timetable for supplementary exams is released in online mode. GSEB Class 12 supplementary exams will be held in June, tentatively. GSEB 12th class result 2023 Gujarat board for compartment exams has been will be released in July 2023 for science and general streams.