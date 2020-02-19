Search

GSEB HSC Time Table 2020- Gujarat Board 12th Time Table 2020

The GSEB has published the Gujarat Board 12th Time Table 2020 on the official website for the upcoming GSEB HSC Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the GSEB HSC Time Table 2020 from this page.

Feb 19, 2020 11:31 IST
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, commonly known as GSEB, has published the Gujarat Board 12th Time Table 2020 on the official website for the upcoming GSEB HSC Examination 2020. The GSEB officially publishes the Gujarat Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website that is gseb.org. 

The students appearing for the Gujarat Board 12th Examination 2020 can check the GSEB HSC Time Table 2020 below: 

 

Science Stream: 

 

Dates

Subjects

5th March 2020

Physics

7th March 2020

Chemistry

11th March 2020

Biology

12th March 2020

First Language

Gujarati

Hindi

Tamil

Marathi

Urdu

Sindhi

 

Second Language

Gujarati

Hindi

Sanskrit

Farsi

Arabic

Prakrit

14th March 2020

Mathematics

16th March 2020

First Language

English

 

Second Language

English

 

General Stream: 

 

Dates

First Shift (10:30 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.)

Second Shift (3:00 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.)

5th March 2020

Co-operative Panchayat (111)

Bookkeeping Basics (154)

6th March 2020

History (029)

Statistics (135)

7th March 2020

Agriculture (060)

Home Vidyalaya (068)

Clothing Education (076)

Animal Husbandry & Dairy Science (080)

Science Forestry & Herbology (351)

Philosophy (136)

11th March 2020

 

Economics (022)

12th March 2020

Secretarial Practice and Commercial Practice (337)

Geography (148)

13th March 2020

Social Science (058)

Commercial Arrangements (046)

14th March 2020

 

Psychology (141)

16th March 2020

Music (Theory) (146)

First Language

Gujarati (001)

Hindi (002)

Marathi (003)

Urdu (004)

Sindhi (005)

English (006)

Tamil (007)

17th March 2020

 

Second Language

Hindi (009)

18th March 2020

 

Second Language

Gujarati (008)

English (013)

19th March 2020

Drawing Theory (137)

Drawing Practical (138)

Introduction To Computer (331)

20th March 2020

 

Sanskrit (129)

Persian (130)

Arabic (131)

Nature (132)

21st March 2020

Statehood (023)

Sociology (139)

 

The above-mentioned Gujarat HSC Date Sheet 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Gujarat Board that is gseb.org. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB is the official body responsible for publishing the GSEB HSC Time Table 2020. 

