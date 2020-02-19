GSEB HSC Time Table 2020- Gujarat Board 12th Time Table 2020

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, commonly known as GSEB, has published the Gujarat Board 12th Time Table 2020 on the official website for the upcoming GSEB HSC Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the GSEB HSC Time Table 2020 from this page. The GSEB HSC Date Sheet 2020 published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The GSEB officially publishes the Gujarat Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website that is gseb.org.
GSEB HSC Time Table 2020
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, publish the Gujarat Board 12th Time Table 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the Gujarat Board 12th Examination 2020 can check the GSEB HSC Time Table 2020 below:
Science Stream:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
5th March 2020
|
Physics
|
7th March 2020
|
Chemistry
|
11th March 2020
|
Biology
|
12th March 2020
|
First Language
Gujarati
Hindi
Tamil
Marathi
Urdu
Sindhi
Second Language
Gujarati
Hindi
Sanskrit
Farsi
Arabic
Prakrit
|
14th March 2020
|
Mathematics
|
16th March 2020
|
First Language
English
Second Language
English
General Stream:
|
Dates
|
First Shift (10:30 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.)
|
Second Shift (3:00 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.)
|
5th March 2020
|
Co-operative Panchayat (111)
|
Bookkeeping Basics (154)
|
6th March 2020
|
History (029)
|
Statistics (135)
|
7th March 2020
|
Agriculture (060)
Home Vidyalaya (068)
Clothing Education (076)
Animal Husbandry & Dairy Science (080)
Science Forestry & Herbology (351)
|
Philosophy (136)
|
11th March 2020
|
|
Economics (022)
|
12th March 2020
|
Secretarial Practice and Commercial Practice (337)
|
Geography (148)
|
13th March 2020
|
Social Science (058)
|
Commercial Arrangements (046)
|
14th March 2020
|
|
Psychology (141)
|
16th March 2020
|
Music (Theory) (146)
|
First Language
Gujarati (001)
Hindi (002)
Marathi (003)
Urdu (004)
Sindhi (005)
English (006)
Tamil (007)
|
17th March 2020
|
|
Second Language
Hindi (009)
|
18th March 2020
|
|
Second Language
Gujarati (008)
English (013)
|
19th March 2020
|
Drawing Theory (137)
Drawing Practical (138)
|
Introduction To Computer (331)
|
20th March 2020
|
|
Sanskrit (129)
Persian (130)
Arabic (131)
Nature (132)
|
21st March 2020
|
Statehood (023)
|
Sociology (139)
The above-mentioned Gujarat HSC Date Sheet 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Gujarat Board that is gseb.org. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB is the official body responsible for publishing the GSEB HSC Time Table 2020.