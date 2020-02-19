GSEB HSC Time Table 2020- Gujarat Board 12th Time Table 2020

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, commonly known as GSEB, has published the Gujarat Board 12th Time Table 2020 on the official website for the upcoming GSEB HSC Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the GSEB HSC Time Table 2020 from this page. The GSEB HSC Date Sheet 2020 published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The GSEB officially publishes the Gujarat Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website that is gseb.org.

GSEB HSC Time Table 2020

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, publish the Gujarat Board 12th Time Table 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the Gujarat Board 12th Examination 2020 can check the GSEB HSC Time Table 2020 below:

Science Stream:

Dates Subjects 5th March 2020 Physics 7th March 2020 Chemistry 11th March 2020 Biology 12th March 2020 First Language Gujarati Hindi Tamil Marathi Urdu Sindhi Second Language Gujarati Hindi Sanskrit Farsi Arabic Prakrit 14th March 2020 Mathematics 16th March 2020 First Language English Second Language English

General Stream:

Dates First Shift (10:30 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.) Second Shift (3:00 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.) 5th March 2020 Co-operative Panchayat (111) Bookkeeping Basics (154) 6th March 2020 History (029) Statistics (135) 7th March 2020 Agriculture (060) Home Vidyalaya (068) Clothing Education (076) Animal Husbandry & Dairy Science (080) Science Forestry & Herbology (351) Philosophy (136) 11th March 2020 Economics (022) 12th March 2020 Secretarial Practice and Commercial Practice (337) Geography (148) 13th March 2020 Social Science (058) Commercial Arrangements (046) 14th March 2020 Psychology (141) 16th March 2020 Music (Theory) (146) First Language Gujarati (001) Hindi (002) Marathi (003) Urdu (004) Sindhi (005) English (006) Tamil (007) 17th March 2020 Second Language Hindi (009) 18th March 2020 Second Language Gujarati (008) English (013) 19th March 2020 Drawing Theory (137) Drawing Practical (138) Introduction To Computer (331) 20th March 2020 Sanskrit (129) Persian (130) Arabic (131) Nature (132) 21st March 2020 Statehood (023) Sociology (139)

The above-mentioned Gujarat HSC Date Sheet 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Gujarat Board that is gseb.org. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB is the official body responsible for publishing the GSEB HSC Time Table 2020.