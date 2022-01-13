GSECL Exam 2022 Postponed for Various Posts Due to COVID-19, Check Revised Schedule To Announce Soon

Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) has postponed the written exam for the posts of Junior Programmer and others on its official website -gsecl.in.Download PDF,

GSECL Exam 2022 Postponed: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) has postponed the written exam for the posts of Junior Programmer, VS (Junior Engineer), VS (Plant Attendant Gr.I) and Instrument Mechanic. All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above posts can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL)-gsecl.in.

You can download the GSECL Exam 2022 Postponement Notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download GSECL Exam 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps

Visit the official website of GSECL.i.e.gsecl.in. Click on the ‘Career’ Section available on the home page. Click on the link Postponement of Exam for the post of Junior Programmer, VS (Junior Engineer), VS (Plant Attendant Gr.I) and Instrument Mechanic on the home page. You will redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the GSECL Exam 2022 Postponement Notice. Download and save the GSECL Exam 2022 Postponement Notice for future reference.

However you can download directly the GSECL Exam 2022 Postponement Notice from the link given below.

It is noted that Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) was set to conduct the written exam for the posts of Junior Programmer, VS (Junior Engineer), VS (Plant Attendant Gr.I) and Instrument Mechanic from 17to 21 January 2022 at various centres across the State of Gujarat. Now GSECL has postponed the exam due to present situation of COVID-19.

Notification further says, "This office has arranged online exam for the post of Junior Programmer, VS(Junior Engineer), VS (Plant Attendant Gr.I) and Instrument Mechanic from

17.01.2022 to 21.01.2022 at various centres across the State of Gujarat is hereby postponed due to present situation of COVID-19 and next date will be intimated later on."

Candidates are advised to keep watching the official website of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) for latest update in this regards.