GSRTC Recruitment 2023 Notification: 7404 Conductor Driver Vacancies, Apply Online on ojas.guajarat.gov.in, Check Eligibility

GSRTC Recruitment 2023 Notification is released on the official website. A total of 7404 vacancies are available for Conductor Driver Posts. Candidates can apply on ojas.guajarat.gov.in.

GSRTC Driver Conductor Bharti 2023, Notification, last date: Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation announced more than seven thousand posts of conductors and drivers. As per the notification, a total of 4062 vacancies will be filled for drivers and a total of 3342 vacancies will be filled for conductors.

Candidates who are 12th passed are eligible to apply for GSRTC Recruitment 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 07 August to 06 September.

GSRTC Driver Conductor Bharti 2023 Details

Name of the organization

Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation

total vacnacies

7404

Post Name

Driver and Conductor

Last date to apply

06 September 2023

Educational Qualification

Class 12 passed

Age limit for driver

25 to 34

Age limit for conductors

18 to 34

Salary scale

18,500 as fixed salary

Official website

https://gsrtc.in

GSRTC Driver Conductor Bharti Important Dates

  1. Application start date: August 7, 2023
  2. Application end date: September 6, 2023
  3. Exam date: Not yet announced

GSTRC Driver Conductor Bharti Eligibility Criteria 2023

The candidate should be 12th class passed. For more details, check detailed notification.

How to Apply for GSTRC Bharti 2023 ?

  1. Visit the official website of the GSRTC at https://gsrtc.in/.
  2. Click on the "Recruitment" tab and select "Conductor" from the list of available posts.
  3. Click on the "Apply Online" button and read the instructions carefully.
  4. Create a new account or login to your existing account.
  5. Fill out the application form carefully and upload all the required documents.
  6. Pay the application fee of INR 100/- for General Category and INR 50/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates.
  7. Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.
  8. The application fee can be paid online through credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Application Fee:

  • Application Fee - Rs. 309/-(For General: Rs. 250/-+ Charges) (For Others: 59/-)
  • For Driving Test - Rs. 250/-

Salary:

Fixed Pay – Rs.18500/- for 5th Class

