Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC Time Table 2023 RELEASED: Check complete Class 12th Exam Schedule

Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC Time Table 2023: GSEB has published the Gujarat Board HSC class 12th time table 2023 today. According to the official GSEB date sheet, the HSC board examination will start from March 14th, 2023. Check the complete HSC exam schedule here and download the PDF.

Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC Time Table 2023: GSEB HSC Time Table for the candidates of 2022-2023 academic year has been made LIVE. Gujarat State Education Board has shared the detailed date sheet for class 12th on the official website gseb.org.

According to the exam schedule, the Gujarat Board Exam 2023 will begin for class 12th candidates from March 14, 2023 and conclude on March 25th, 2023.

The GSEB HSC practical exams 2023 for the candidates of Science stream will be held from February 20 to February 28, 2023.

How to Download GSEB HSC Time Table 2023?

Step by step guide to download the GSEB Class 12th board exam time table with pictures:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board i.e. gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the Board's website option.

Step 3: Visit the link provided for GSEB HSC Timetable 2023

Step 4: Download and save the PDF file.

Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC Time Table 2023

GSEB HSC board Exam 2023 will commence on March 14th, 2023 and the last exam is scheduled to be held on March 25th, 2023.

Students can check the complete date sheet of Gujarat State Education Board for HSC Class 12th board examination for 2022-2023 session below:

GSEB HSC Science Time Table 2023

Date Exam Name March 14, 2023 Physical Science March 16, 2023 Chemistry March 18, 2023 Life Sciences March 20, 2023 Maths March 23, 2023 English paper - I March 25, 2023 Gujarati (First language &amp; Second Language) Hindi (First language &amp; Second Language) Marathi Paper (First language) Sanskrit Urdu (First language) Persian Sindhi (First language) Arabic Tamil (First language) Prakrit March 25, 2023 Computer Education (Theory)

