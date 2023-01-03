Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC Time Table 2023 RELEASED: Check complete Class 12th Exam Schedule

Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC Time Table 2023: GSEB has published the Gujarat Board HSC class 12th time table 2023 today. According to the official GSEB date sheet, the HSC board examination will start from March 14th, 2023. Check the complete HSC exam schedule here and download the PDF. 

Check and download Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC Time Table 2023
Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC Time Table 2023: GSEB HSC Time Table for the candidates of 2022-2023 academic year has been made LIVE. Gujarat State Education Board has shared the detailed date sheet for class 12th on the official website gseb.org. 

According to the exam schedule, the Gujarat Board Exam 2023 will begin for class 12th candidates from March 14, 2023 and conclude on March 25th, 2023.

The GSEB HSC practical exams 2023 for the candidates of Science stream will be held from February 20 to February 28, 2023.

How to Download GSEB HSC Time Table 2023?

Step by step guide to download the GSEB Class 12th board exam time table with pictures:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board i.e. gseb.org

How to Download GSEB HSC Time Table 2023?Step 2: Click on the Board's website option.

Step 3: Visit the link provided for GSEB HSC Timetable 2023

Step 4: Download and save the PDF file.

Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC Time Table 2023

GSEB HSC board Exam 2023 will commence on March 14th, 2023 and the last exam is scheduled to be held on March 25th, 2023. 

Students can check the complete date sheet of Gujarat State Education Board for HSC Class 12th board examination for 2022-2023 session below:

GSEB HSC Science Time Table 2023

Date

Exam Name

March 14, 2023

Physical Science

March 16, 2023

Chemistry

March 18, 2023

Life Sciences

March 20, 2023

Maths

March 23, 2023

English paper - I

March 25, 2023

Gujarati (First language &amp;amp; Second Language)

Hindi (First language &amp;amp; Second Language)

Marathi Paper (First language)

Sanskrit

Urdu (First language)

Persian

Sindhi (First language)

Arabic

Tamil (First language)

Prakrit

March 25, 2023

Computer Education (Theory)

Check the complete schedule by clicking on the link below:

Download GSEB HSC Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023

FAQ

How can I check Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC Time Table 2023?

To see Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC Time Table 2023, we have given the step by step guide with pictures here. You can also check the complete date sheet and download the PDF from the article itself.

Is Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC Time Table 2023 released?

Yes, the Gujarat Board (GSEB) HSC Time Table 2023 is released and students can download it as well.

