GSEB Time Table 2023 (Practical): Download Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Practical exam dates

GSEB Practical Exam Date Sheet 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, has published the class 12 practical board exam 2023 dates. The GSEB practical Board exams 2023 will be conducted from February 20, 2023. Check the details and download the GSEB HSC Practical time table here.

GSEB Date Sheet 2023 (Practical): GSEB (Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board) has released the practical exam dates for Class 12. The GSEB HSC theory board exam time table of the 2022- 2023 session is already released. Now, both GSEB Class 12 HSC theory and practical time table for the 2022-23 academic year has been made available on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

In this article, candidates planning to appear for GSEB HSC Class 12 board examinations will get the direct download link to the official GSEB Practical Exam time table. Candidates will be able to download the PDF for free.

GSEB HSC Practical Board Exam Start Date 2023

The GSEB Practical Board Exam will start from February 20, 2023.

GSEB HSC Practical Board Exam End Date 2023

The last date of GSEB Practical Board Exam will fall on March 2, 2023.

Where to download GSEB HSC Practical Date Sheet?

The official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has published the notification regarding GSEB Class 12th HSC Practical Exam 2023. Students can get the GSEB HSC Practical Exam dates by visiting gseb.org.

How to download the 12th HSC GSEB Practical Date Sheet 2023?

To download the 12th HSC GSEB Practical Date Sheet 2023, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the Board website option given at first.

Step 3: Check the news highlights for the 12th HSC GSEB Practical Date Sheet 2023 notification.

Step 4: Click on the notification. A new PDF will open.

Step 5: Download the PDF.

GSEB HSC Board Exam 2023

GSEB HSC Board Exam Dates 2023

The GSEB HSC board exam of class 12th, 2023 will start from March 14, 2023.

The 2023 GSEB Class 12th HSC board exam will end on March 29, 2023.

GSEB HSC Board Exam Timings 2023

The GSEB board exam of class 12th will be conducted in two shifts:

The morning shift will start from 10.30 am and end at 1.45 pm.

The afternoon shift will start at 3 pm and end at 6.15 pm.

GSEB HSC Time Table for the 2022-2023 academic session was made LIVE by GSEB on January 03rd, 2023.

The GSEB date sheets were shared on Twitter by the Minister for Tribal Development, Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, Government of Gujarat Dr. Kuber Dindor.

