Gujarat Board (GSEB) Time Table 2023 (OUT): Check full SSC and HSC Exam Schedule

Gujarat Board (GSEB) Time Table 2023: GSEB released the Gujarat Board SSC (10th) and HSC (12th) time table 2023 today. According to the released GSEB date sheet, the SSC and HSC exams will start from March 14, 2023. Check the complete board exam schedule here. 

Gujarat Board (GSEB) Time Table 2023: GSEB Time Table for the 2022-2023 academic session has been made LIVE on January 03rd, 2023.. The detailed date sheet has been shared on the official website - gseb.org. According to the SSC and HSC official exam schedule, the Gujarat Board Exam 2023 will begin from March 14 onwards. 

The GSEB exam time table official notification mentioned the details of the 2023 board exam. 

While GSEB Class 10th Exams, SSC 2023 will be held from March 14, 2023 to March 28, 2023, the GSEB Exams 2023 for Class 12th, HSC Science will be held from March 14, 2023 to March 25, 2023.

Gujarat Board (GSEB) Time Table 2023

Check the detailed date sheet of SSC and HSC below:

GSEB Time Table 2023 – Gujarat Board Class 10 time table

The exam dates of some of the major subjects in GSEB SSC are mentioned below:

March 14, 2023.

First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia

March 16, 2023.

Standard Mathematics

March 20, 2023.

Science & Technology

March 23, 2023.

Social Science

March 25, 2023.

English (Second Language)

Check the complete schedule by clicking on the link below:

Download GSEB SSC Class 10 Exam Time Table 2023

GSEB Time Table 2023 – Gujarat Board Class 12 Science time table

The exam dates of some of the major subjects in GSEB HSC are mentioned below:

March 14, 2023.

Physical Science

March 14, 2023.

Chemistry

March 23, 2023.

Gujarati (First language & Second Language)

March 25, 2023.

Hindi (First language & Second Language)

Marathi Paper (First language)

Sanskrit

Computer Education (Theory)

Check the complete schedule by clicking on the link below:

Download GSEB SSC Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023

Stay tuned to get more updates related to Gujarat board exams 2023.

FAQ

Can I download pdf of Gujarat Board (GSEB) Time Table HSC 2023?

Yes, students can download the GSEB HSC time table 2023 in PDF format from Jagran Josh.

How to download Gujarat Board (GSEB) Time Table 2023 for Class 10 SSC?

In this artcile by jagran Josh, you can check and download the PDF of Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 10 Time Table 2023.

What is the Date of Gujarat Board GSEB SSC and HSC Exam 2023?

The GSEB exam dates are OUT and the Gujarat SSC and HSC exams will start on March 14th, 2023 and conclude on March 31, 2023.

