Gujarat Board (GSEB) Time Table 2023 (OUT): Check full SSC and HSC Exam Schedule

Gujarat Board (GSEB) Time Table 2023: GSEB released the Gujarat Board SSC (10th) and HSC (12th) time table 2023 today. According to the released GSEB date sheet, the SSC and HSC exams will start from March 14, 2023. Check the complete board exam schedule here.

Gujarat Board (GSEB) Time Table 2023: GSEB Time Table for the 2022-2023 academic session has been made LIVE on January 03rd, 2023.. The detailed date sheet has been shared on the official website - gseb.org. According to the SSC and HSC official exam schedule, the Gujarat Board Exam 2023 will begin from March 14 onwards.

The GSEB exam time table official notification mentioned the details of the 2023 board exam.

While GSEB Class 10th Exams, SSC 2023 will be held from March 14, 2023 to March 28, 2023, the GSEB Exams 2023 for Class 12th, HSC Science will be held from March 14, 2023 to March 25, 2023.

Gujarat Board (GSEB) Time Table 2023

Check the detailed date sheet of SSC and HSC below:

GSEB Time Table 2023 – Gujarat Board Class 10 time table

The exam dates of some of the major subjects in GSEB SSC are mentioned below:

March 14, 2023. First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia March 16, 2023. Standard Mathematics March 20, 2023. Science & Technology March 23, 2023. Social Science March 25, 2023. English (Second Language)

Check the complete schedule by clicking on the link below:

GSEB Time Table 2023 – Gujarat Board Class 12 Science time table

The exam dates of some of the major subjects in GSEB HSC are mentioned below:

March 14, 2023. Physical Science March 14, 2023. Chemistry March 23, 2023. Gujarati (First language & Second Language) March 25, 2023. Hindi (First language & Second Language) Marathi Paper (First language) Sanskrit Computer Education (Theory)

Check the complete schedule by clicking on the link below:

Stay tuned to get more updates related to Gujarat board exams 2023.