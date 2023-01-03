Gujarat Board (GSEB) SSC Time Table 2023 LIVE: Check full Class 10th Exam Schedule

Gujarat Board (GSEB) SSC Time Table 2023: GSEB has released the Gujarat Board SSC class 10th time table 2023 today. According to the released GSEB date sheet, the SSC board examination will start from March 14, 2023. Check the complete SSC exam schedule here.

Gujarat Board (GSEB) SSC Time Table 2023: GSEB SSC Time Table for the 2022-2023 academic session has been made LIVE on January 03rd, 2023. The detailed date sheet for class 10th has been shared on the official website of Gujarat State Education Board - gseb.org. According to the official exam schedule, the Gujarat Board Exam 2023 will begin for class 10th students from March 14, 2023.

How to Download GSEB SSC Time Table 2023?

Step by step guide to download the GSEB Class 10th board exam time table with pictures:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board i.e. gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the Board's website option.

Step 3: Click on the link provided for GSEB SSC Timetable 2023.

Step 4: Download and save the file for future references.

Gujarat Board (GSEB) SSC Time Table 2023

GSEB SSC Time Table 2023 will commence on March 14th, 2023 with the first language exams. The last exam is scheduled on March 31st, 2023.

Students can check the complete date sheet of Gujarat State Education Board for SSC Class 10th board examination 2023 below:

Exam Dates Subjects March 14, 2023 First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia March 19, 2023 Standard Mathematics March 17, 2023 Basic Mathematics March 22, 2023 Science & Technology March 25, 2023 Social Science March 29, 2023 English (Second Language) March 27, 2023 Gujarati (Second Language) March 31, 2023 Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail, Electronics and Hardware, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality