Gujarat Board (GSEB) SSC Time Table 2023 LIVE: Check full Class 10th Exam Schedule

Gujarat Board (GSEB) SSC Time Table 2023: GSEB has released the Gujarat Board SSC class 10th time table 2023 today. According to the released GSEB date sheet, the SSC board examination will start from March 14, 2023. Check the complete SSC exam schedule here. 

Gujarat Board (GSEB) SSC Time Table 2023: GSEB SSC Time Table for the 2022-2023 academic session has been made LIVE on January 03rd, 2023. The detailed date sheet for class 10th has been shared on the official website of Gujarat State Education Board - gseb.org. According to the official exam schedule, the Gujarat Board Exam 2023 will begin for class 10th students from March 14, 2023. 

How to Download GSEB SSC Time Table 2023?

Step by step guide to download the GSEB Class 10th board exam time table with pictures:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board i.e. gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the Board's website option.

Step 3: Click on the link provided for GSEB SSC Timetable 2023.

Step 4: Download and save the file for future references.

GSEB SSC Time Table 2023 will commence on March 14th, 2023 with the first language exams. The last exam is scheduled on March 31st, 2023. 

Students can check the complete date sheet of Gujarat State Education Board for SSC Class 10th board examination 2023 below:

Exam Dates

Subjects

March 14, 2023

First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia

March 19, 2023

Standard Mathematics

March 17, 2023

Basic Mathematics

March 22, 2023

Science & Technology

March 25, 2023

Social Science

March 29, 2023

English (Second Language)

March 27, 2023

Gujarati (Second Language)

March 31, 2023

Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail, Electronics and Hardware, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality

Check the complete schedule by clicking on the link below:

Download GSEB SSC Class 10 Exam Time Table 2023

FAQ

When will the GSEB Std 10 time table be issued in 2023?

GSEB Class 10th time table of board exam 2023 has already been released on Jnauary 3rd, 2023. Download the complete time table here.

What is the Date of Gujarat SSC Board exam 2023?

The GSEB Exams 2023 for Class 10 or SSC exams will be held from March 14, 2023 to March 28, 2023. You can download the complete schedule of the exam from this website.

