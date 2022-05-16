Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Private Secretary Posts @hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Gujarat High Court has invited online application for the Private Secretary post on its official website. Check Gujarat High Court recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Gujarat High Court has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Private Secretary on the basis of direct recruitment. These positions are available in the Pay Matrix of Rs.44,900­1,42,400/­plus usual allowance as per the rules, on the establishment of the High Court of Gujarat.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022 on or before 31 May 2022.

Candidates having requisite qualification including Graduate from recognized University with knowledge of computer operation can apply for these posts.



Notification Details for Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022:

Advt No: RC/B/1304/2022 (P.S.)

Important Dates for Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Starting date for submitting Online Application: 16 May 2022 (12:00 Noon)

Closing date for submitting Online Application: 31 May 2022 (23:59 Hours)

Preliminary Test (Objective Type­MCQs): July/August, 2022

Stenography Test / Skill Test: September/October, 2022

Viva­voce Test (Oral Interview): November/December, 2022

Vacancy Details for Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Private Secretary-15

Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Graduate from recognized University.

Speed of 120 words per minute in English Short Hand.

Knowledge of Computer Operation.

A candidate must possess a certificate regarding basic knowledge of computer as prescribed by the State Government from time to time.

Age Limit (As on the last date for submitting Online Application i.e. on 31/05/2022.)

Not be less than 18 years and not more than 35 years of age

Relaxation in Upper Age Limit as per government norms.

Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before 31 May 2022.