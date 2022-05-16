Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Private Secretary Posts @hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Gujarat High Court has invited online application for the Private Secretary post on its official website. Check Gujarat High Court  recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: May 16, 2022 13:44 IST
Modified On: May 16, 2022 15:31 IST
Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022
Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Gujarat High Court has released the notification for recruitment to the post of  Private Secretary on the basis of direct recruitment. These positions are available in the Pay Matrix of Rs.44,900­1,42,400/­plus usual allowance as per the rules, on the establishment of the High Court of Gujarat. 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022 on or before 31 May 2022. 

Candidates having requisite qualification including Graduate from recognized University with knowledge of computer operation can apply for these posts. 


Notification Details for Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022:
Advt No: RC/B/1304/2022 (P.S.)

Important Dates for Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Starting date for submitting Online Application: 16 May 2022 (12:00 Noon)
Closing date for submitting Online Application: 31 May 2022 (23:59 Hours)
Preliminary Test (Objective Type­MCQs): July/August, 2022
Stenography Test / Skill Test:  September/October, 2022
Viva­voce Test (Oral Interview): November/December, 2022

Vacancy Details for Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Private Secretary-15

Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Graduate from recognized University.
Speed of 120 words per minute in English Short Hand.
Knowledge of Computer Operation.
A  candidate must possess a certificate regarding basic knowledge of   computer as prescribed by the State Government from time to time.

Age Limit (As on the last date for submitting Online Application i.e. on 31/05/2022.)
 Not be less than 18 years and not more than 35 years of age
Relaxation in Upper Age Limit as per government norms. 

 

Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for Gujarat High Court PS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before 31 May 2022. 

