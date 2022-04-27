Gujarat PSI Result 2022 (Released): Download Prelims Merit List PDF, Cut-Off Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 27, 2022 18:32 IST
Gujarat PSI Result 2022

Gujarat PSI Result 2022: Gujarat PSI Recruitment Board has released the result of the prelims exam for the post of UPSI (Unarmed Police Sub Inspector), APSI (Armed Police Sub Inspector), UASI (Unarmed Assistant Sub Inspector) and IO (Intelligence Officer), under PSI CADRE, (CLASS-3) ADVT. NO. (1/202021), at psirbgujarat2022.in. Candidates can download PSI Result from the official website or directly through Gujarat PSI Result Link given below:

Gujarat PSI Result Download Link

Gujarat PSI Prelims Cut-Off 

The candidates can check the categiry-wise below:

Category Male Female
General 75.00 61.25
EWS 70.50 54.25
SEBC  71.00  56.50
SC 68.50 55.25
ST 56.25 47.25

For Male Candidates

For Female Candidates

For Ex-Serviceman Candidates

Gujarat PSI Mains Exam 2022

A total of 4311 candidates are selected for next stage of recruitment process. Now, shortlisted candidates will be called to appear for the main exam for which the details shall be notified later.

How to Download Gujarat PSI Result 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of Gujarat PSI Recruitment Board i.e. psirbgujarat2022.in
  2. Click on ‘પો.સ.ઇ. કેડરની મુખ્ય પરીક્ષા માટેની પસંદગી યાદી અંગેની માહિતી માટે અહીં કલિક કરો........’
  3. Download Gujarat PSI Result PDF
  4. Check details of selected candidates

Gujarat  Prelims Exam was held on 06 March 2022.

