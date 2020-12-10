HAL Provisional Result 2020 Out for Apprentice Posts @hal-india.co.in, Document Verification on Dec 15

HAL Provisional Result 2020 Download: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has declared the second list of the shortlisted candidates for the Apprentice posts. All candidates who have applied for the Fresher Apprentices - January 2021 posts can check the result available on the official website of HAL-hal-india.co.in.

As per the short notification released by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), result of the second list of the provisionally selected candidates has been uploaded on its official website. These candidates have been selected provisionally under CSR Full Term Apprenticeship training under the apprenticeship Act 1961 at Technical Training Institute, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bangalore.

Candidates selected provisionally should note that they will have to report to Technical Training Institute (TTI) on 15 December 2020 at 08:00 am for Document Verification and allotment of Trade. Candidates will have to bring the essential documents including

10th/SSLC or equivalent mark sheet, Caste/PH Certificate. (only for SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates) ,Valid Aadhar card and other as mentioned in the short notification.

Candidates applied for the CSR Full Term Apprenticeship training under the apprenticeship Act 1961 at Technical Training Institute can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HAL Provisional Result 2020 for Apprentice Posts





How to Download: HAL Provisional Result 2020 for Apprentice Posts