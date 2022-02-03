HAL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for PGT, TGT and Others @hal-india.co.in, Check Eligibility

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited online application for the PGT, TGT and Others on its official website. Check HAL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HAL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released a notification for recruitment to the 21 PGT, TGT, PRT posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 20 February 2022.

Candidates applying for these posts must have secured an aggregate of 50% in Graduation and 50% in teaching subjects in B.Ed with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Important Dates for HAL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 February 2022

Vacancy Details for HAL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Kannada (TGT -2 & PRT-3)

Hindi (TGT-1 )

English(TGT- 3 & PRT-1)

Maths (TGT-1 & PRT-1 )

Science (Physics & Chemistry) (TGT-1)

Social Studies (PRT- 1)

Geography (TGT-1 )

Computer Science(PRT-1 )

Physical Education (PRT-1 (Female))

Music (PRT-1 )

Nursery - 3





Eligibility Criteria for HAL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Kannada (TGT -2 & PRT-3): Graduate in/with Kannada as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed with Kannada as one of the teaching methods.

Hindi (TGT-1): Graduate in/with Hindi as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed. with Hindi as one of the teaching methods.

English(TGT- 3 & PRT-1): Graduate in/with English as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed. with English as one of the teaching methods.

Maths (TGT-1 & PRT-1):Graduate in/with Maths as one of the main subject in all 3 years and B.Ed with Maths as one of the teaching methods.

Science (Physics & Chemistry) (TGT-1):Graduate in/with Physics, Chemistry, Maths in all 3 years and B.Ed with Physics or Chemistry as one of the teaching methods.

Social Studies (PRT- 1):Graduate with two subjects out of History, Political Science, Economics,

Sociology, Geography OR Hons. Graduate with History or Political Science or Geography as a main subject and B.Ed with and one subject as teaching method mentioned in Graduation.

Geography (TGT-1 ):Graduate academic degree in a teaching subject and B.Ed with Geography as one of the teaching method.

Computer Science(PRT-1):B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science/IT OR M.Sc in Computers/ IT OR MCA/ BCA OR Any Graduate with Maths as a subject with 3 years Diploma in Computer Engineering/IT from an Institute recognized by AICTE/University.

Physical Education (PRT-1 (Female)): Graduate in Physical Education from a recognized University.

Music (PRT-1 ):Graduate in/with Music from an Institute recognized by AICTE/University.

Nursery - 3: Graduate in/with Music from an Institute recognized by AICTE/University.

How to Apply for HAL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates meeting above eligibility criteria can submit their applications only through online

portal (http://career.halec.co.in), with a payment of Rs. 250/- towards application fee on or before 20 February 2022. Link for online portal is also available at HAL Education Committee website (www.halec.co.in), school websites (www.halnewpublicschool.co.in, www.halgnanajyotischool.co.in) and HAL website (www.halindia.co.in).