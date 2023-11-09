HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2024: Haryana Board Class 12 All Stream Exam Schedule

HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2024: As per the media reports the HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2024 will be released around the second week of January 2024. The expected date for the Haryana Board Class 12 exams will be in February 2024. For more information on the Class 12 HBSE Date Sheet read this article.

Haryana Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2024: For the academic year 2022–23, the Haryana Board released the HBSE Class 12 date sheet on January 11, 2023. Considering the past record of the board, experts are predicting the release of the HBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024 in January 2024. The exact date might fall in the second week of January. The notification for the Class 12 HBSE date sheet 2024 will be released soon, which will also be updated here. After the release of the HBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024 students will be able to download the PDF from the official website, bseh.org.in. The date sheet will be for all the streams, including arts, commerce, and science.

HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2024: Important Highlights

The below table highlights a few important points related to the HBSE Class 12 exam schedule 2024.

Board Name Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Official Website bseh.org.in Exam Name HBSE Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam 2024 Academic Year 2023-24 State Haryana Student Type Regular HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date Second Week of January 2024 (Tentatively)

Steps to Download HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024

Step 1: Visit bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘main website button’ below the HBSE logo.

Step 3: The home page of BSEH will open. Scroll down to see quick links.

Step 4: Click on ‘Date Sheet’ in the quick links.

Step 5: The HBSE Class 12 Date sheet will appear in PDF format.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.

HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 (Expected)

Below is the expected HBSE Class 12th date sheet 2024 which is designed based on HBSE Class 12 date sheet 2023. There are chances that the sequence of papers will remain like. The exact dates will be revealed in January 2024 (tentatively).

Exam Dates Class 12 February 2024 Computer Science (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) March 2024 Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English March 2024 Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration March 2024 Agriculture/ Philosophy March 2024 Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core) March 2024 Punjabi March 2024 Home Science March 2024 Physics / Economics March 2024 Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology March 2024 Political Science March 2024 English (Core/Elective) March 2024 Physical Education March 2024 Sociology / Entrepreneurship March 2024 Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology March 2024 Mathematics March 2024 Geography March 2024 Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies March 2024 Fine Arts (All Options) March 2024 History/Biology

