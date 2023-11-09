HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2024: Haryana Board Class 12 All Stream Exam Schedule

HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2024: As per the media reports the HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2024 will be released around the second week of January 2024. The expected date for the Haryana Board Class 12 exams will be in February 2024. For more information on the Class 12 HBSE Date Sheet read this article. 

Get here Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2024
Haryana Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2024: For the academic year 2022–23, the Haryana Board released the HBSE Class 12 date sheet on January 11, 2023. Considering the past record of the board, experts are predicting the release of the HBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024 in January 2024. The exact date might fall in the second week of January. The notification for the Class 12 HBSE date sheet 2024 will be released soon, which will also be updated here. After the release of the HBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024 students will be able to download the PDF from the official website, bseh.org.in. The date sheet will be for all the streams, including arts, commerce, and science.

HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2024: Important Highlights

The below table highlights a few important points related to the HBSE Class 12 exam schedule 2024. 

Board Name

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)

or

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE)

Official Website

bseh.org.in

Exam Name

HBSE Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam 2024

Academic Year

2023-24

State

Haryana

Student Type

Regular

HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date

Second Week of January 2024 (Tentatively)

Steps to Download HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024

Step 1: Visit bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘main website button’ below the HBSE logo.

Step 3: The home page of BSEH will open. Scroll down to see quick links.

Step 4: Click on ‘Date Sheet’ in the quick links.

Step 5: The HBSE Class 12 Date sheet will appear in PDF format.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.

HBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 (Expected)

Below is the expected HBSE Class 12th date sheet 2024 which is designed based on HBSE Class 12 date sheet 2023. There are chances that the sequence of papers will remain like. The exact dates will be revealed in January 2024 (tentatively). 

Exam Dates 

Class 12

February 2024

Computer Science (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

March 2024

Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English

March 2024

Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration

March 2024

Agriculture/ Philosophy

March 2024

Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)

March 2024

Punjabi

March 2024

Home Science

March 2024

Physics / Economics

March 2024

Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology

March 2024

Political Science

March 2024

English (Core/Elective)

March 2024

Physical Education

March 2024

Sociology / Entrepreneurship

March 2024

Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology

March 2024

Mathematics

March 2024

Geography

March 2024

Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies

March 2024

Fine Arts (All Options)

March 2024

History/Biology

 

