HBSE 10th Date Sheet 2024: Tentative Haryana Board Class 10 Exam Schedule PDF

HBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2024: As per the media reports the BSEH Class 10th Date Sheet 2024 will be released around the second week of January 2024. The expected date for the Haryana Board Class 10 exams will be in February 2024. For more information on Class 10 HBSE Date Sheet read this article.

Haryana Board 10th Exam Dates 2024: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will soon release its BSEH Class 10th date sheet on its official website, bseh.org.in. BSEH is also known by the name of the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). HBSE is responsible for conducting the Class 10 board exams for regular and other students.

If we go with what experts say, the HBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024 will be released in January 2024 (tentatively), and the exams will be scheduled from February to March 2024. There will be a lot of discussions on the release of the HBSE Class 10 date sheet until it gets published. However, students should not divert their concentration to this and instead focus on the exam preparations. To get a notification regarding the release of the HBSE Haryana board date sheet Class 10, you can follow Jagran Josh.

HBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: Highlights

For the academic year 2023–24, the HBSE Class 10 date sheet was released on January 11, 2023. Based on this, the exams were scheduled from February 27 until March 31, 2023. Every date remains almost the same, with a few changes. Check the BSEH 10th date sheet 2024 highlights below.

Exam Name HBSE Class 10 Board Exam Board Name Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Date Sheet Released Date January 2024 (Tentative) HBSE Class 10 Exam Start Date February 2024 (Tentative) HBSE Class 10 Exam End Date March 2024 (Tentative) Official website bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th Date Sheet 2024 (Tentative)

The HBSE Class 10 date sheet for board exams in 2024 has not been published yet. There is a chance that the Haryana Board will release the 2024 HBSE Class 10 date sheet in January 2024. Below is the tentative HBSE 10th date sheet 2024, designed based on the previous years’ exam dates.

10th Class HBSE Date Sheet 2024 (Tentative) HBSE Exam Dates (12:30 to 3:30 pm) Subjects February 2024 Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT and ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) February 2024 Hindi March 2024 Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance March 2024 English March 2024 Mathematics March 2024 Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant March 2024 Science March 2024 Social Science

Details given in HBSE Board Exam Date Sheet

The HBSE Class 10 date sheet comprises many important details, for example, exam instructions that students must know before sitting for the board exams. The important information includes:

Exam dates

Exam days

Subjects

