HBSE Date Sheet 2023 OUT: Download Haryana Board HBSE Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board of School Education HBSE has announced the Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet on January 11, 2023 at bseh.org. As per HBSE board exam time table 2023, Class 10, 12 board examinations will commence on February 27, 2023. Download HBSE date sheet pdf here 

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Chairman, Board of School Education Haryana, VP Yadav and Secretary, Krishna Kumar have jointly announced the 2023 HBSE exam date sheet on January 11th, 2023. The annual board matric and intermediate examinations of Haryana Board will commence from February 27th, 2023. 

HBSE Board Exam Dates 2023

The HBSE board exam of class 10th will be conducted from February 27, 2023 to March 25, 2023. 

The HBSE Class 12th board exam will be conducted from February 27, 2023 to March 28, 2023. 

HBSE Board Exam Timings 2023

According to the information given by the board, all the HBSE board exam 2023 will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

Where to download the HBSE Board exam schedule?

Students can download the HBSE board exam date sheet 2023 from the official website- bseh.org. 

Details given in HBSE Board Exam 2023 Date sheet

The Haryana board time table consists of the examination dates of each subject for class 10 and 12, exam timings for each exam, subject names and subject codes of each paper and important instructions for the students to follow during the board exams.  

HBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 

HBSE 10th Class Board Exam Dates 2023

HBSE 10th Class Board Exam Timings 2023

10th Class HBSE Date Sheet 2023

HBSE Exam Dates (12:30 to 3:30 pm)

Subjects

February 27, 2023

Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

February 28, 2023

Hindi

March 3, 2023

Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance

March 6, 2023

English

March 13, 2023

Mathematics

March 18, 2023

Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant

March 20, 2023

Science

March 25, 2023

Social Science

HBSE 10th Class date sheet 2023 PDF download

12th class HBSE Date Sheet 2023

HBSE 12th Class Board Exam Dates 2023

HBSE 12th Class Board Exam Timings 2023

According to the information given by the board, all the HBSE 12th class board exam 2023 will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

12th Class HBSE Date Sheet 2023

HBSE Exam Dates (12:30 to 3:30 pm)

Subjects

February 27, 2023

Computer Science (for All Haryana)/

IT&ITES (Information Technology &

Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec.

School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

March 1, 2023

Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient

Care Assistant / Physical Education &

Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel

Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy

Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and

Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance

Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office

Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/

English

Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-2

March 2, 2023

Chemistry / Accountancy / Public

Administration

March 3, 2023

Agriculture/ Philosophy

March 4, 2023

Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for

Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)

March 7, 2023

Punjabi

March 9, 2023

Home Science 

March 10, 2023

Physics / Economics

March 13, 2023

Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology

Sanskrit Vyakaran Pary 1

March 14, 2023

Political Science 

March 15, 2023

English (Core/Elective)

March 16, 2023

Physical Education

March 17, 2023

Sociology / Entrepreneurship

HBSE 12th Class date sheet 2023 PDF download

