HBSE Date Sheet 2023 OUT: Download Haryana Board HBSE Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board of School Education HBSE has announced the Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet on January 11, 2023 at bseh.org. As per HBSE board exam time table 2023, Class 10, 12 board examinations will commence on February 27, 2023. Download HBSE date sheet pdf here

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Chairman, Board of School Education Haryana, VP Yadav and Secretary, Krishna Kumar have jointly announced the 2023 HBSE exam date sheet on January 11th, 2023. The annual board matric and intermediate examinations of Haryana Board will commence from February 27th, 2023.

HBSE Board Exam Dates 2023

The HBSE board exam of class 10th will be conducted from February 27, 2023 to March 25, 2023.

The HBSE Class 12th board exam will be conducted from February 27, 2023 to March 28, 2023.

HBSE Board Exam Timings 2023

According to the information given by the board, all the HBSE board exam 2023 will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

Where to download the HBSE Board exam schedule?

Students can download the HBSE board exam date sheet 2023 from the official website- bseh.org.

Details given in HBSE Board Exam 2023 Date sheet

The Haryana board time table consists of the examination dates of each subject for class 10 and 12, exam timings for each exam, subject names and subject codes of each paper and important instructions for the students to follow during the board exams.

HBSE Board Date Sheet 2023

HBSE 10th Class Board Exam Dates 2023

The HBSE board exam of class 10th will be conducted from February 27, 2023 to March 25, 2023.

HBSE 10th Class Board Exam Timings 2023

According to the information given by the board, all the HBSE board exam 2023 will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

10th Class HBSE Date Sheet 2023 HBSE Exam Dates (12:30 to 3:30 pm) Subjects February 27, 2023 Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) February 28, 2023 Hindi March 3, 2023 Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance March 6, 2023 English March 13, 2023 Mathematics March 18, 2023 Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant March 20, 2023 Science March 25, 2023 Social Science

12th class HBSE Date Sheet 2023

HBSE 12th Class Board Exam Dates 2023

The HBSE Class 12th board exam will be conducted from February 27, 2023 to March 28, 2023.

HBSE 12th Class Board Exam Timings 2023

According to the information given by the board, all the HBSE 12th class board exam 2023 will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.