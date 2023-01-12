HBSE Date Sheet 2023 OUT: Download Haryana Board HBSE Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Chairman, Board of School Education Haryana, VP Yadav and Secretary, Krishna Kumar have jointly announced the 2023 HBSE exam date sheet on January 11th, 2023. The annual board matric and intermediate examinations of Haryana Board will commence from February 27th, 2023.
HBSE Board Exam Dates 2023
The HBSE board exam of class 10th will be conducted from February 27, 2023 to March 25, 2023.
The HBSE Class 12th board exam will be conducted from February 27, 2023 to March 28, 2023.
HBSE Board Exam Timings 2023
According to the information given by the board, all the HBSE board exam 2023 will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.
Where to download the HBSE Board exam schedule?
Students can download the HBSE board exam date sheet 2023 from the official website- bseh.org.
Details given in HBSE Board Exam 2023 Date sheet
The Haryana board time table consists of the examination dates of each subject for class 10 and 12, exam timings for each exam, subject names and subject codes of each paper and important instructions for the students to follow during the board exams.
HBSE Board Date Sheet 2023
HBSE 10th Class Board Exam Dates 2023
HBSE 10th Class Board Exam Timings 2023
|
10th Class HBSE Date Sheet 2023
|
HBSE Exam Dates (12:30 to 3:30 pm)
|
Subjects
|
February 27, 2023
|
Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
|
February 28, 2023
|
Hindi
|
March 3, 2023
|
Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance
|
March 6, 2023
|
English
|
March 13, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 18, 2023
|
Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant
|
March 20, 2023
|
Science
|
March 25, 2023
|
Social Science
|
12th class HBSE Date Sheet 2023
HBSE 12th Class Board Exam Dates 2023
HBSE 12th Class Board Exam Timings 2023
According to the information given by the board, all the HBSE 12th class board exam 2023 will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.
|
12th Class HBSE Date Sheet 2023
|
HBSE Exam Dates (12:30 to 3:30 pm)
|
Subjects
|
February 27, 2023
|
Computer Science (for All Haryana)/
IT&ITES (Information Technology &
Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec.
School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
|
March 1, 2023
|
Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient
Care Assistant / Physical Education &
Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel
Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy
Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and
Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance
Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office
Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/
English
Sanskrit Vyakaran Part-2
|
March 2, 2023
|
Chemistry / Accountancy / Public
Administration
|
March 3, 2023
|
Agriculture/ Philosophy
|
March 4, 2023
|
Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for
Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)
|
March 7, 2023
|
Punjabi
|
March 9, 2023
|
Home Science
|
March 10, 2023
|
Physics / Economics
|
March 13, 2023
|
Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology
Sanskrit Vyakaran Pary 1
|
March 14, 2023
|
Political Science
|
March 15, 2023
|
English (Core/Elective)
|
March 16, 2023
|
Physical Education
|
March 17, 2023
|
Sociology / Entrepreneurship
|
