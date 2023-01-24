HBSE Practical Exam Dates 2023 OUT: Regular, Swayampathi & Open School Practical Exam Details

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Have you checked the 2023 HBSE Board Practical Exam Dates yet? Haryana Board of School Education HBSE has announced the 2023 practical exam dates for 10th and 12th. Check Haryana Board Practical Exam Dates 2023 and other details here.

HBSE Practical Exam Dates and Details announced for Regular, Swayampathi & Open School candidates of 2022-23 session

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: The Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani has released the practical exam dates for regular, Swayampathi and Open School candidates. The Chairman, Board of School Education Haryana, VP Yadav and Secretary, Board of School Education Haryana, Krishna Kumar, have announced the 2023 HBSE practical exam date sheet through a press release. The annual board matric and intermediate/ senior secondary practical examinations of Haryana Board will commence from February 7, 2023.

HBSE Board Practical Exam 2023: Important Dates

According to the press release by HBSE president and Secretary, here are the HBSE Board Practical Exam details:

(For regular students)

HBSE Board Practical Exam Start Date 2023

The HBSE board practical exam of class 10th and class 12th regular students will start on February 7, 2023.

HBSE Board Practical Exam End Date 2023

The HBSE board practical exam of class 10th and class 12th for regular students will end on February 15, 2023.

(For Private candidates)

HBSE Board Practical Exam Start Date 2023

For the mercy chance and re-appearing students of class 10, 12, the HBSE board practical exam will commence from April 1, 2023.

HBSE Board Practical Exam End Date 2023

For the other non-regular candidates, HBSE board practical exams’ last day is scheduled to end on April 8, 2023.

HBSE Board Practical Exam 2023 Details

According to the media reports, the respective subject teachers appointed by the HBSE schools will conduct the practical exam of the secondary and senior secondary regular students i.e., 10th and 12th class students.

However, the HBSE Board will directly arrange external examiners to hold the practical exam for a few subjects which are, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Candidates are advised to contact their Centres for their practical exam schedule, time amd other details.

HBSE Board Practical Exam 2023: Overview

Class 10, 12 HBSE Board Practical Exam 2023 Class 10 and Class 12 Regular Candidates Open School/ Mercy Chance/ Reappear/ Swayampathi Candidates Start date February 7, 2023 April 1, 2023 End date February 15, 2023 April 8, 2023

HBSE Theory Board Exam Dates 2023

The HBSE board exam of class 10th will go on from February 27, 2023 to March 25, 2023.

The HBSE Class 12th board exam will start from February 27, 2023 and end on March 28, 2023.

HBSE Board Exam Timings 2023

According to the information provided by HBSE, HBSE board exam 2023 for all papers will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

10th class HBSE Date Sheet 2023

12th class HBSE Date Sheet 2023

Important Instructions regarding HBSE Board Examination 2023

Differently Abled students who cannot write, can avail services of scribe and will get extra time of 20 minutes per hour answering each paper.

Candidates should bring their own Log, Trigonometry Tables & Stencils for Maps.

Private/Open School Candidates are advised to contact the Centre Supdt. for their practical exam’s date, time & place.

No Calculators (Simple/Scientific) & Mobile Phones are permitted in the Examination hall.

HBSE Board Exam 2023: Important Resources for Exam Preparation